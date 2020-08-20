Civale goes distance, Indians beat Bucs 6-1 for 5th straight

PITTSBURGH — Aaron Civale struck out six and didn’t issue a walk while picking up the first complete game of his young career as the Cleveland Indians pushed their winning streak to five with a 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old Civale allowed five hits and narrowly missed a shutout when Pittsburgh pushed across a run with Josh Bell’s sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Carlos Santana broke open a scoreless game with a three-run homer in the sixth inning. Domingo Santana added a bases-clearing double in the eighth as the Indians improved to a season-best six games over .500 (15-9).

Santana turned on a full-count cutter from reliever Dovydas Neverauskas (0-3) and sent it over the right-field seats for his third home run of the season.

Pittsburgh’s National League-worst batting average dropped to .211 when it failed to muster much of anything against Civale. The Pirates have dropped 13 of 15 and their 4-16 record is the worst in the major leagues.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit two home runs, and Toronto completed a three-game sweep of fading Baltimore.

Grichuk hit a solo shot in the second inning and put Toronto ahead for good with a two-run drive in the sixth. He has homered in four straight starts, and all six of his long balls this season have come over the last six games.

Baltimore has lost four in a row and five of six following a six-game winning streak. Tommy Milone (1-3) pitched well over six innings — except for the two homers he yielded to Grichuk.

Tanner Roark (2-1) gave up one earned run in five innings and Rafael Dolis worked the ninth for his first save.

RED SOX 6, PHILLIES 3

BOSTON (AP) — Boston ended its nine-game losing streak, with Rafael Devers homering and driving in three runs in a win over Philadelphia.

Devers finished with three hits. Jackie Bradley Jr. drove in two runs to help Boston avoid its first 10-game losing streak since 2014.

Red Sox starter Kyle Hart allowed two runs with four walks and five strikeouts over 3 2/3 innings in an opener role. Austin Brice (1-0) struck out two over 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

Phil Gosselin, Didi Gregorius and Rhys Hoskins each had an RBI for Philadelphia. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (1-3) surrendered four runs on five hits while walking four and striking out three over 4 1/3 innings. Philadelphia had won four straight.

CARDINALS 9, CUBS 3, Game 1

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Carpenter belted a grand slam and St. Louis held Chicago to two hits.

Jack Flaherty gave up a leadoff homer to Ian Happ and recorded just five outs in his first start since a season-opening win over Pittsburgh. Tyler Webb (1-1) got four outs and the Cardinals got back to winning after dropping two straight to the NL Central leaders.

Carpenter drove a rope to centre in the first against Alec Mills (2-2) for his second career grand slam. Tommy Edman had three hits and Kolten Wong scored four runs.

ROYALS 4, REDS 0, Game 1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Brad Keller pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning and extended his shutout streak, leading Kansas City past Cincinnati in the opener of a doubleheader.

Keller (3-0) held the Reds without a hit until Tucker Barnhart looped a single into centre field to begin the sixth. He gave up three hits, struck out five and walked Jesse Winker three times -- his only walks in 6 2/3 innings.

Luis Castillo (0-3) allowed three earned runs in 3 1/3 innings, striking out five.

