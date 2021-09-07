Civale expected to start as Indians host the Twins

Minnesota Twins (60-77, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (68-67, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Tuesday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: John Gant (4-9, 3.98 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 81 strikeouts) Indians: Aaron Civale (10-2, 3.32 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -144, Twins +124; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Minnesota will face off on Tuesday.

The Indians are 35-31 in home games in 2020. Cleveland has slugged .412 this season. Franmil Reyes leads the team with a mark of .556.

The Twins are 28-41 on the road. Minnesota's lineup has 191 home runs this season, Jorge Polanco leads the club with 27 homers.

The Twins won the last meeting 5-2. Michael Pineda secured his fifth victory and Polanco went 4-for-5 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI for Minnesota. Logan Allen registered his sixth loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 32 home runs and has 87 RBIs.

Polanco leads the Twins with 27 home runs and is batting .281.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 5-5, .263 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Twins: 5-5, .233 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Indians: Nick Sandlin: (shoulder), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Ernie Clement: (health protocols), Wilson Ramos: (knee), Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

Twins: Lewis Thorpe: (shoulder), Cody Stashak: (back), Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Taylor Rogers: (finger), Kenta Maeda: (forearm), Edwar Colina: (elbow), Alex Kirilloff: (wrist), Kyle Garlick: (hernia), Mitch Garver: (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press