Civale expected to start for Cleveland at Detroit

Cleveland Indians (10-9, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (9-7, second in the AL Central)

Detroit; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Aaron Civale (1-2, 2.84 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 23 strikeouts) Tigers: Ivan Nova (1-0, 5.75 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Indians favoured by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians visit the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

The Tigers went 22-53 in division games in 2019. Detroit pitchers struck out 8.4 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 5.24.

The Indians went 48-28 in division games in 2019. Cleveland pitchers had an ERA of 3.76 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.22.

The teams meet for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Buck Farmer: (left groin), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), Cameron Maybin: (quad), C.J. Cron: (knee).

Indians: Roberto Perez: (shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press