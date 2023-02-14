Cityview Reveals Name for Mixed-Use Project in Historic Filipinotown

Cityview

Belle on Bev will provide much-needed workforce housing, pay homage to the area’s cultural influence

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cityview, a premier multifamily investment management and development firm, unveiled the name of its 243-unit workforce housing project in Los Angeles’ Historic Filipinotown (HiFi) as Belle on Bev. Slated to complete in Q4 of this year, the mixed-use, LEED Silver project will feature 21 affordable units and a modern take on art deco design that pays homage to the area’s cultural and musical influence.



“HiFi, and Los Angeles as a whole, are experiencing a severe housing shortage that can only be solved by developing significantly more housing,” said Sean Burton, CEO of Cityview. “We’re partnering closely with the community to transform what was once underutilized retail space into 243 units of mixed-use, sustainable housing that is inspired by the local culture.”

The project’s signature amenity will be a hidden speakeasy that features a cocktail bar, jukebox and space for gathering that can be used by residents or rented out for private events. A grand player piano in the lobby will nod to the area’s musical influence, while a large art piece on the façade as well as design elements throughout the project will be inspired by Filipino culture.

Belle on Bev will offer a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans that feature Nest thermostats, premium luxury vinyl flooring, Latch keyless entry, turnkey Wi-Fi, in-unit washer/dryers and two different color schemes for optionality.

Additional amenities will include a resort-style pool and spa, an enclosed dog park and pet wash, two rooftop decks offering sweeping views of Los Angeles, Korean and traditional BBQs, a gym and yoga studio that will offer cross-training equipment and fitness classes, a courtyard featuring an oversized outdoor fireplace, ample parking and bike storage, and an indoor-outdoor clubhouse featuring a commercial grade kitchen.

Story continues

Catering to the increasing demographic who are hybrid or work from home, a CV Works business center will offer a variety of tech-enabled private and shared workspaces.

A transit-oriented development, Belle on Bev is located in close proximity to job centers in Downtown Los Angeles, Westlake and Echo Park. Cityview is partnering with AC Martin, Clark Building Group and Nadia Geller Design on the project.

In addition to Belle on Bev, Cityview is currently under construction on Jasper, a 296-unit opportunity zone project located adjacent to the University of Southern California, and LIV on Pico, a 123-unit workforce housing development in the heart of Los Angeles.

About Cityview

Founded in 2003, Cityview is a vertically integrated real estate investment management and development firm focused on workforce and attainable housing in gateway markets in the Western U.S. Specializing in developing, acquiring, and operating opportunistic and value-add multifamily projects, Cityview creates sustainable housing options in transforming areas, changing cities into communities, people into neighbors and houses into homes. Cityview has invested in more than 130 projects to date. For more information, visit cityview.com.

Jade Terry

Senior Communications Manager, Cityview

512-415-6923

jterry@cityview.com



