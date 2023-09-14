City's French language advisory committee inactive for more than a year

The city's French language services advisory committee hasn't met in over a year, and some members of the Francophone community are taking issue with the delay. (Jean Delisle/CBC - image credit)

The city's French language services advisory committee has been inactive for more than a year, and hasn't met once since the new city council was sworn in last November.

Members of the advisory committee are meant to advise city council on issues related to the implementation of the city's bilingualism policy and how it applies to city services, programs, policies and initiatives.

The advisory committee — which is required under the bilingualism policy — last met on Sept. 8, 2022.

"I personally find it frustrating because it's important that the city continue the work of this committee, considering our blind spots and the gaps in francophone services," said Mireille Brownhill, who served on the committee for the 2018-2022 term.

Brownhill said the French language committee hasn't been officially dissolved yet, but it has been stuck "in limbo" over the past year, unable to accomplish anything.

Mireille Brownhill is a former member of the city's french language services advisory committee, which has been inactive for almost a year.

Mireille Brownhill, a member of the city's French language services advisory committee, says it’s ‘frustrating’ the committee hasn’t been able to meet or get any work done for the new term. (Simon Lasalle/Radio-Canada)

"It was gratifying to be able to provide recommendations," Brownhill said of her time on the committee. "I felt it was important for us to continue this work, to continue being present and involved."

City conducting review

The city said over the past few months it has been conducting a review of its advisory committees and their structures, contributing to the delay in re-forming the language advisory committee.

A final report on the committee review was approved by council in July, with two committees — the arts, culture and recreation advisory committee and the environmental stewardship advisory committee — ultimately eliminated.

Members of this term's French language committee will be announced later this month, said Michèle Rochette, the city's manager of municipal elections and French language services.

Brownhill said she's applied to be a member for the upcoming term, and is hoping to be appointed again.

"It's important to continue to help the city understand the importance and the value of providing services in French," she said.

Feels like Francophone needs aren't 'a priority'

The committee is an important way for council to hear about the issues facing the francophone community, said Éric Barrette, president of l'association des communautés francophones d'Ottawa.

"It's one of the the best ways for the councillors to get the feel of what's going on [with French services] all over the city," Barrette said.

Éric Barrette is the president of l’association des communautés francophones d’Ottawa.

Éric Barrette, president of l’association des communautés francophones d’Ottawa, says the committee plays an important role in directly highlighting francophone issues to council. (Provided by Éric Barrette)

According to Barrette, the mayor and city councillors have been open to discussing francophone issues so far, but the slow forming of the committee has sent the wrong message to the French community.

"From our end, it just shows that it isn't really a priority at the moment, " he said, adding it's important for the committee to be active year-round.

Coun. Stéphanie Plante is the councillor liaison for the committee. She said it isn't too alarming the committee hasn't been formed yet, as it's been a time of adjustment at city hall.

"We have 13 new councillors, we have a new mayor, there's been some people who have retired in top positions at city hall. So everybody's kind of finding their footing, but there's always a place for French here in our nation's capital," she said.

As council liaison, Plante said she'll work to make sure the committee's recommendations are taken seriously and aren't just a "piece of paper that goes in the recycling bin."

Plante said the city has to improve its basic services in French, like recreational programs or the 311 line, which she said are long-standing issues.