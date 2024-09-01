City's Champions League fixtures confirmed

[BBC]

Manchester City's fixture list for the new league phase of the revamped Champions League has been confirmed.

Pep Guardiola's side will play eight games against eight different teams between 18 September and 29 January, four away and four at home.

City will face Inter Milan in their first match of this season’s Champions League – a repeat of the 2023 final in Istanbul.

Teams who finish in the top eight will qualify automatically for the last 16, while those who place ninth to 24th will compete in a two-legged knockout play-off for the chance to join them.

