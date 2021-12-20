CityHealth Opens Antioch COVID-19 Testing Site

Free COVID-19 for the Contra Costa County as well as Travel Testing Options

ANTIOCH, Calif., Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CityHealth Urgent Care announced the opening of a new community COVID-19 testing location to serve the residents of Antioch and the greater Contra Costa County.

The CityHealth Antioch site opened Tuesday, December 14th at 2669 Somersville Road, offering walk-up service with ample parking. Walk-ups are welcome, and appointments are not required for free testing.

The Antioch Test Site will offer Rapid Antigen and Molecular PCR testing. The site offers COVID-19 testing for people who have been exposed to COVID-19 or are symptomatic, as well as travel testing for those traveling to Hawaii or traveling internationally. Test results have a quick turnaround time of 24 hours.

The CityHealth Antioch site is open at 2669 Somersville Road in Antioch to serve residents of Antioch, Pittsburgh, Bay Point, Oakley, Brentwood, Discovery Bay, Rio Vista, Bethel Island, and the greater East Bay. It is open from Tuesday through Saturday, from 8 am to 4:30 pm.

"CityHealth recognizes the shortage of COVID-19 testing available in the greater Antioch community. We would like to help close the gap on testing by providing fast and free community testing," said Sean Parkin, CEO of CityHealth. "Our first step to stopping the spread of COVID-19 is to monitor the numbers and provide free and accessible testing to the residents and greater community."

CityHealth's Antioch testing site provides a quick turnaround time of 24 hours for the result, filling a demand in the nearby community for a COVID-19 testing option with a quick turnaround.

The COVID-19 tests are free for the insured and uninsured. Hawaii travel testing is $20 and pre-travel testing for international travel purposes is $25. Please bring identification (passport) and any health insurance with you.

Testing is available at 2669 Somersville Road, Antioch, CA, 94509. The site operates daily Tuesday through Saturday from 8 am to 4:30 pm and friendly staff will administer the testing. This is not a drive-through site, but there will be parking available.

Appointments can be made at https://covidtesting.cityhealthuc.com/locations/antioch. Walk-ins are welcome.

For those wishing to travel to Hawaii, CityHealth is designated as a Trusted Travel Partner by the State of Hawaii. Test documentation from CityHealth (included in the $20 administration fee) is compliant with State regulations as proof of a negative COVID-19 test, a requirement for travel under the Hawaii Safe Travel Program.

About CityHealth:

CityHealth's mission is to make healthcare accessible, comfortable, and human. CityHealth Urgent Care is a leader in providing accessible COVID-19 testing in the San Francisco Bay area. Visit www.cityhealth.com for more information or https://covidtesting.cityhealthuc.com for more details about COVID testing initiatives.

Press Contact:

Sean Parkin

CityHealth Urgent Care

510-984-2489

getwell@cityhealthuc.com

