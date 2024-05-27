CITY24 - Sunday, May 26, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #42

our go home to their families. Daughters parents, grandparents be need to be >> Every level of government has a responsibility. >> To make sure that they are that they feel safe in that they are safe. And if they do not feel isolated a time of crisis coming together like this peacefully my mind, take care and advocate for the release of the hostages. >> And the united jewish appeal of toronto is speaking out after a north york school was shot at yesterday. The uja is asking for people to show up at the bay elementary school tomorrow morning at 8.30 for a show of solidarity. Police responded to the school around 5:00am yesterday for reports of shots fired. A bullet hole was found in the building, but no injuries were reported. There are some concerns that this was hate-motivated. And police say they will be looking into that. Police are also stepping up their presence in certain neighbourhoods in response to the shooting. Halton police are out with a public safety warning about a string of recent opioid poisonings in halton hills. Officers are responded to 2 separate suspected opioid poisoning incident since friday. 3 people have died as a result of the suspected inhalation of an unidentified substance. The deaths are being investigated by the coroner's office and police are reminding people to know the signs of drug poisoning and safe for use practices. Ontario's government is paying $590,000 and handing over more than 20 square kilometres to matachewan first nation. The province says this is part of a land claim settlement. It says treaty 9 also known as the james bay treaty, provided first nations with nearly 260 hectares of land. Her family of 5 that amounts to just over 50 hectares per member. But the matachewan first nation did not receive all the land that it was initially entitled to. Today was the final day of doors open toronto where people were invited to visit and explore some of the most exclusive and intriguing buildings in the city. And one of those places is billy bishop airports, which apparently has much more to offer than what meets the eye. Ctv's rahim ladhani reports. >> From high in the sky, billy bishop may look like a regular city airport, but down on the ground, the hangar doors are open for people to really understand everything that goes on here. >> I haven't seen plaintiff if I like helicopters set school. >> More than 150 buildings and sites are on showcase this weekend with the theme being hidden histories. It's the perfect setting for billy bishop, which first opened in 1939 and served as a training ground for both the royal canadian and royal norwegian air forces during the second world war. Is a huge number of teams that are doing all different kinds of work here at the including airport maintenance, runway maintenance. >> Security and those are things that people don't always get to see. A surprise to many people here is that the airport has its own fire home. >> Visitors were able to board the truck and even where a firefighter suit. We've got a full fire crew here that keeps the airports safe inside the hangar and also on display for everyone to get an up close look at is ornge helicopter. I think they're really cool. >> And >> They're most likely for like. Emergencies and stuff. The air ambulance service explaining how it provides medical care while in the air. A unique skill which is both captivating and inspiring neighbourhood. So it's nice and best gets an opportunity see how everything is work and stuff. And that's precisely the goal of the event, which has been running since the year. 2000. >> This is toronto's breaking news cp24. The cleanup and damage assessment is underway after a violent twister rips through parts of texas. More on that coming up after the break. >> New music from a juno award winner, canadian pop music mainstay ties that is back with new album stance crying until drop by to talk about it on the next She'll never bend the knee. The greens are coming for you, Rhaenyra, and for your children. (Dramatic music) Otto: It is your great privilege to witness this, a new day for our realm! (Cheering) (Roar) Rhaenyra: We don't choose our destiny. It chooses us. Tide is busting Laundry's biggest myth... that cold water can't clean.

Cold water, on those stains? Cold water can't clean tough stains? I'd say that Myth is Busted. Turn to cold, with Tide. Often insurance companies are denying disability claims on the basis that there's insufficient medical evidence. Your Long Term Disability firm... Kotak Law. Chuck's a wanderer. A lover of the open road. To some he's a legend... to others a phantom of leather and steel. [Motorcycle revs] Chuck was searching. What for, you ask? A Triple-A-Steak at an unbeatable price. And that's The Legend of Chuck! Can I get you guys anything else? [Horse neighs in the distance] [Door opens] [Bell rings] [Footsteps approaching] ( ) (Upbeat instrumental music) >> Welcome back, at least 15 people are dead after severe weather hit texas, oklahoma and arkansas stunning video shows what's left of a shell gas station in northeast texas. The storms damaged homes and knocked down power lines and trees. >> Had a restaurant do anything? Everyone back eating and then out of dying like and everything moving windows are broken a violent sirens everywhere. It was all dark and. >> Yeah, I mean as well as moments that. Ucc videos about tornadoes, the people retelling him. I'm just like how, you know, I'm retelling now, but it's really want to thank you. Never expect. And you know, until it actually happens. >> Aerial footage shows the path of destruction left behind by the tornado that carved through a rural area just north of dallas. 7 deaths were reported in the cook county and tens of thousands of residents remain without power across the region. And 100 million americans are under threat of dangerous weather. Now the storms inflicted their worst damage in a region spanning from north of dallas to the northwest corner of arkansas. And the system threatened to bring more violent weather to other parts of the midwest later today. Meanwhile, wildfires continue to burn in british columbia. >> That's couple days. We're expecting some highly variable fire fire conditions. So we're going to have some places will get rain, others will stay dry. >> Northeastern bc is experiencing severe wildfires with some 2500 square kilometres currently on fire. There are concerns that thunderstorms this week could spark new fires in dry areas, such as fort nelson. A large wildfire continues to burn just outside of that community, where thousands were forced to evacuate earlier this month. And they're expected to be allowed to return to their homes starting tomorrow. Prime minister justin trudeau will visit fred's to mark the 80th anniversary of d-day and the battle of normandy. The visit will pay tribute to the more than 5,000 canadian troops killed in the largest combined military operation in history on june 6th of 1940 for more than 150,000 allied troops landed on the beaches of normandy and what proved to be a pivotal battle. Bringing an end to world war ii. And now to the middle east, where an israeli air strike on rafah has reportedly killed at least 35 people after hamas launched rocket attacks toward tel aviv. The strike on the southern gaza city hit tents for displaced people. That's according to palestinian medics. Footage from the scene shows an inferno in the aftermath. The idf says the strike targeted a hamas compound, but it's reviewing the actions taken after hearing of reports of civilian casualties. Air raid sirens could be heard in tel aviv urging people to take cover during the attack. Hamas sharing footage of rockets being fired toward israel. It's believed to be the first long-range rocket attack from within gaza since january. >> Is of concern, clearly, no injuries at this point. And it also suggests that the idea of netanyahu government, that they're going to eliminate hamas. Is an impasse ability, I think the americans have told him and others have told them. And I think minister defence now griese. A total

( ) In a field far away from the city there's a tree that's older than my grandmother's mother And it's all okay Some things stay the same ( ) And it's all okay Nothing stays the same ( ) (Dynamic music) welcome back. It was a hometown win for charlotte claire today and asked one. The 26-year-old winning the monaco grand prix. It is look lairs first victory since 2022 and first ever win in monaco. Despite starting in pole position on 2 previous occasions, claire caught reigning world champion masks for stopping his championship lead down to 31 points. With 16 races to go this season, >> It means a lot. Obviously. The rays that may media. Dream of becoming a and rival >> So yeah, it was a difficult race emotionally because to to 15 knots to the annual, just hoping that nothing happens already. The are coming. Have to say that I was thinking to my dad a lot smaller then. What I thought was driving. Obviously, he's given everything for me to be here. Yeah, it was a dream ours for me and to win. >> For stop and finished 6th after struggling with the handling of his car all weekend. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Nicki minaj is apologizing to fans after her arrest in amsterdam forced her to cancel last night's concert in manchester. And we will hear from fans coming up after this.

(Dynamic instrumental music) nicki minaj fans were left outside after the singer cancelled her angland concert following her arrest by dutch authorities. >> He had just to and want a bite 6:00pm I was buying a drink and then a console's and I was just like I spent 30 monitoring and then it's just like cost of living you take the travel, it's ridiculous. >> The manchester concert scheduled for last night was postponed after police in the netherlands discovered marijuana in nicki minaj, his bag as she was preparing to leave the country. >> The 41 year-old took tax following the arrest, saying she believes police just wanted to make her late for her concert. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. A look at today's top stories. When we come back. Stay with us. (Dynamic instrumental music)

A woman has been injured in a broad daylight stabbing at fairview mall. And police say the male suspect is known to the victim. And a woman is dead following a crash in oshawa this morning. We'll tell you what police are saying. Plus, a pro-palestinian protesters at uft are meeting this evening with the university ahead of their monday morning deadline to leave the property. Here's a look at that encampment tonight. We've got more on that coming up. From 299 queen street west. This is toronto's breaking news cp24. Good evening. I'm lindsay biscaia. Thanks for joining us. Police say a woman has been injured in a stabbing at fairview mall near don mills and sheppard. They say they were called there around 12 30 this afternoon after reports of a woman who had been stabbed by a man. Police say that man is known to the woman and mall security was able to detain the suspect. Paramedics have since taken the woman to hospital. They say her injuries are serious. And durham police are investigating a fatal overnight crash. The collision happened just after 4:00am in the glen burning grandview area when a single motor vehicle crashed into a home. No one in the home was injured. But police say a 37 year-old woman died on scene and turn name has not yet been released. The circumstances of the crash are not clear anyone with information is being asked to contact police. And significant damage after a vehicle and a ttc bus collided near the waterfront. Here you can see the bus with its windshield knocked out after it collided with a light pole at lower jarvis and lakeshore. A badly damaged blue sedan with its airbags deployed came to a stop alongside the bus. No injuries have been reported and ttc service has since resumed in the area. And a body has been pulled from lake ontario near billy bishop airport. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 12 45 this afternoon for reports of a person in the water. A body was pulled to shore short time later. Police say the investigation is still in its very early stages. And it's not clear at this time is foul play was a contributing factor in the person's death. An american man has been charged after a wheel smashed through the windshield of a bus on the qew in st. Catharines, killing a passenger. A 48 year-old toronto man died and 3 other people were seriously injured when the wheel slammed into the bus near the garden city skyway bridge on friday afternoon. Police say a 45 year-old man from new york has been charged with unsafe operation after the wheel came off of his van and he is due in court in september. Toronto's pro-palestinian demonstrators who have been camped out at the university of toronto for weeks now are presenting a counteroffer to school administrators tonight, hours before a deadline. University officials have set for clearing the encampment. Kevin spokesperson says the protesters work together on the list of demands and it hopes the university will speedily divest itself of investments in companies profiting from israel's offensive in gaza. The university issued a trespass notice to the protesters on friday, which requires them to vacate the property by

durham police are investigating a fatal overnight crash. The collision happened just after 4:00am in the glen burning grandview area when a single motor vehicle crashed into a home. No one in the home was injured. But police say a 37 year-old woman died on scene and turn name has not yet been released. The circumstances of the crash are not clear anyone with information is being asked to contact police. And significant damage after a vehicle and a ttc bus collided near the waterfront. Here you can see the bus with its windshield knocked out after it collided with a light pole at lower jarvis and lakeshore. A badly damaged blue sedan with its airbags deployed came to a stop alongside the bus. No injuries have been reported and ttc service has since resumed in the area. And a body has been pulled from lake ontario near billy bishop airport. Emergency crews were called to the scene around 12 45 this afternoon for reports of a person in the water. A body was pulled to shore short time later. Police say the investigation is still in its very early stages. And it's not clear at this time is foul play was a contributing factor in the person's death. An american man has been charged after a wheel smashed through the windshield of a bus on the qew in st. Catharines, killing a passenger. A 48 year-old toronto man died and 3 other people were seriously injured when the wheel slammed into the bus near the garden city skyway bridge on friday afternoon. Police say a 45 year-old man from new york has been charged with unsafe operation after the wheel came off of his van and he is due in court in september. Toronto's pro-palestinian demonstrators who have been camped out at the university of toronto for weeks now are presenting a counteroffer to school administrators tonight, hours before a deadline. University officials have set for clearing the encampment. Kevin spokesperson says the protesters work together on the list of demands and it hopes the university will speedily divest itself of investments in companies profiting from israel's offensive in gaza. The university issued a trespass notice to the protesters on friday, which requires them to vacate the property by 8:00am tomorrow morning. >> Ut has filed for an injunction ab to call the police to come at U.S. encampment. And that injunction being filed at 8:00am tomorrow morning in court. And that process will take a couple days. So we actually don't anticipate police showing up at 8:00am tomorrow. We are holding a with members of cupe and the ontario federation for labour tomorrow morning at 8:00am at to ensure that, you know, if there is a police escalation, we have lots of supports and students who are here, but ultimately, we're not anticipating that because ut has gone to the process of filing this motion. And this injunction with the court. And they've got the costs of hiring a very expensive, very notorious law firm to do their bidding for them. And so it will probably take a couple days and we'll have to wait and see what the injunctions as a statement from the university of toronto reads in part if the encampment remains non compliant with the trespass notice we will be proceeding to court to seek injunctive relief through an urgent hearing >> And a rally was held in the beaches today to demand the release of the remaining hostages being held by hamas. A few dozen people were joined by several politicians in calling for the release of hostages at kew balmy beach. The rally was also to show support for the jewish community during the ongoing war. Israel says more than 100 people are still being held captive by hamas in gaza. >> It's quite incredible. >> The show of solidarity and support in general, just from our community, but also to have people from the non jewish and definitely gives me a sense of hope. And also the feeling of safety to know that I'm amongst people care for me and care for my community. >> We're not going to rest until they are returned home to their families and their lives are restored. And to you know, the folks are gathering here in the east end of toronto are standing shoulder to shoulder in solidarity to send that we are still thinking about those 125 hostages who have been taken from their families from their homes by hamas. We're not going to rest until their return home. >> To those who continue to be weather because they are that because they've seen the violence to hit on street or whatever the reason might be speak because attack on the jewish community is attack on all of someone hate someone for being jewish, they're going to hate me for being chinese are going to get someone else, whatever their background might and so this is a fight for all of us. You have to step up, you have to speak and you have to ensure that you stop hate. Whenever its ugly head. >> Every level of government has a responsibility.

