CITY24 - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 12:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #9

than 45 doors in almost a dozen different locations. >> It was about making other people happy, especially children. >> Reporter: at the time, he never imagined how meaningful those moments might also be for the adults who happened upon them. >> They were in tears telling me -- >> Tears of gratitude from the daughter who thought I would gnome door inspired her mom with all timers to suddenly recall long forgotten happy memories. Tears of hope from the mother who saw the door of the transition has inspired her child who she fled from violence with she smiled for the first time in months. And tears of solace from parents visiting the little spirits garden at the burial park where charlie gifted and gnome castle. >> That was a tough one. >> Reporter: perhaps felt he had to do it because like he regularly removes each door to repaint, repair, or replace it before reinstalling everyone, patrick knows that if you're fortunate enough to make magic, it's your responsibility to maintain it. >> What's really important to me is giving back, acknowledging what you've been given and in return, the french capital played host to a different large event today - a giant picnic. You always meant to come to paris, but you dont imagine on the main street of paris having lunch with your friends. More than four thousand guests were served throughout the day on a massive picnic blanket set up on the champs elysee. Participants were selected by draw - and provided with free food baskets loaded with delicacies prepared by some of the top chefs in paris. In calgary this weekend -- excited parents cheered on their little ones... As they waited at the finish line... To scoop them up. Nats "ready set go" the inaugural "wee wild ones diaper dash"... Saw 64 babies and toddlers under the age of two... Take on a twelve metre long carpeted course. The mini race was held on the eve of today's calgary marathon. "we of course hope that these are our future marathoners. So were building the pipeline and today their crawling and you know 20 years from now hopefully their running a marathon." every participant scored a custom race bib... And went home with bragging rights. And that is our report for ctv news this evening. Remember -- you can get toronto's breaking news all day long on c-p-24. And on our website -- "ctv news toronto dot c-a". For ----- -- and all of us here -- have a good night. I'm andria case -- join us tomorrow -- for ctv news at noon. Show start time >> We're back in our demands for divestment, for disclosure and for cutting ties but since. >> Zuraidah: the clock is ticking for student that a pro- palestinian encampment on the university of toronto campus to leave or potentially face removal. Good evening. After hours of talks there is no agreement between pro- palestinian protesters and the university of toronto. University says it will seek a court injunction to remove me can't meant if it is not cleared by 8:00 am tomorrow morning but the students who propose the counter offer today at a late afternoon meeting say they don't

plan on leaving until their demands are met. 's. >> Reporter: heading back to the bargaining table, protesters have presented a counteroffer to the university demonstrations. >> Near% in our... >> Reporter: after rejecting an offer from the university late last week, pro- palestinian protesters say their position has not changed, their counter offer posted to the group's instagram page demanding the university divest its endowment from investments that provide direct or indirect eight to israel, that they disclose all investments and suspend ties to a post secondary institution operating in east jerusalem and university involved in developing weapons for israel while also asking for commitments at the university will not punish staff or students for engaging in the protest. >> Our offer is fair and reasonable. >> Reporter: on thursday the university presented their offer which included creating an advisory committee looking into divestment, a working group to consider options for disclosure and a hard note on severing ties to academic institutions giving protesters 24 hours to consider. Protesters say the offer was intended to slow play without offering real commitments. >> The process is slow, bureaucratic, and archaic. We reject playing a game that we'll go nowhere. Right now at the end of this press conference,... It will happen. >> Reporter: they point to a 2021 decision whether university announced they would divest from investments to fossil fuel companies. >> This is a notice of trespass. >> Reporter: protesters were served a letter on friday afternoon after rejecting the universities offer. The notice stipulated that if protesters do not leave by monday at 8:00 am, the university will be taking all necessary legal steps including seeking an order from the ontario superior court of justice. >> We are taking them at their word. >> Reporter: [ Singing ] while negotiations continue, there is a chance for resolution while they are also preparing a dive -- defence. >> Are lawyers tell us it's highly unlikely this we'll go through and that they are preparing a strong case to move forward but we will have to wait and see. >> As both sides looked towards the 25th day of the encampment. >> Zuraidah: toronto and york please have increased their presence in certain neighbourhoods after shots were fired at a jewish elementary school in north york yesterday. >> One of the questions I'm sure people asking is is this a hate crime, is this a terrorist act. What I want to say is that it's too early to say weather it is or not. We're not going to ignore the obvious, what occurred here and what the target of the shooting was. >> Reporter: multiple gunshots were fired at an elementary school in the area just after 4:50 am yesterday. Police found evidence of gunfire including a bullet hole in the building. No injuries were reported and no suspect description has been released. >> This is an obvious act of oddly anti-semitic hate. Who else in their right mind drives by a jewish school 5:00 in the morning and fires again added jewish girls school. What else can it be then anti-semitic ugly hate v-neck united jewish appeal will hold a rally outside the school for solidarity and support to the students, staff, and family. Members of toronto's jewish community gathered along the waterfront press not -- solidarity right -- rally this afternoon. The shoulder to shoulder rally was organized by jewish east toronto. Demonstrators called for the immediate return of hostages being held by hamas in gaza. >> We are demanding that they are released now. My message to our elected leaders is to continue to put pressure on hamas to release the hostages, lay down arms because that is the shortest way to end this conflict and to be an actual ally to israel who has been a canadian ally for many years. >> Israel says around 100 hostages continue to be held in gaza along with the bodies of around 30 others. Halted regional police have issued a public safety notice following two separate opioid poisoning incidents since friday. Police say two men and women have died from suspected inhalation of an unidentified substance in the town of hulton hills. The deaths are being investigated by the office of the corners as well as the criminal investigations bureau. More news in a moment. It is 19 degrees and mostly cloudy. Let's take a first look at your forecast. As you can see, some precipitation moving into. I just went for a walk before

the show. It was not only very windy but I saw lightning outside. Bent down the hatches. You could see really strong waves of precipitation, lightning, vendor, rain heading our way. And right now you can see it's pretty clear in toronto, 19 degrees. 18 in muskoka and 17 in mount forest and 20 in welland. As we look ahead, you can see rain, lightning, thunder. 17 is the norm for this time of year -- 11 is the norm, 17 right now. Sunrise at 541 tomorrow and it will be 18 degrees at 8:00 am. I woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed near fairview mall. Emergency crews responded to the area of sheppard avenue east just before 12:30 pm. Police say the woman was stabbed by a man she knew and while security apprehend the suspect, there's been no word on charges. A 45 old man from new york is facing a summons in connection with a deadly clash on the qew. On friday, a minivan on the toronto bound qew lost a wheel, the wheel hit a pickup truck before smashing through the windshield of a coach by scaring 4048-year-old man aboard the bus was killed and three other passengers were seriously injured. The 45-year-old driver of the minivan will appear in court on september 24th. Facing charges of unsafe operation of a vehicle. 7-year-old woman is data following a crash into an office problem early this morning around 4:30 am in the area of glyndebourne court and grandview street. A vehicle smashed into the home in the area. No one inside the building was injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 54-year-old man is dead following a two vehicle collision south of lyndon. Opp say two vehicles collided on county road 121 shortly before 8:30 am. One driver was rushed to hospital where he later died. The cause of that crash remains under investigation. Meanwhile, provincial police have charged a driver who they state drove to their ottawa detachment hours after his license was suspended. Opp say they laid impaired driving charges against the man early saturday on highway 17. His vehicle was impounded. That vary afternoon she allegedly drove blacks just back through detachment to state -- see if he left itself on there. Police say he didn't but they didn't charge him for driving a suspended license and seized a second vehicle from him. Back in the city, the crash between the car and a ttc bus because a partial closure of lakeshore boulevard for several hours this afternoon. Police responded to the crash at lakeshore and lower jarvis street before 4:30 pm. A light pole was knocked down as a result of the crash. Police say the driver and passenger suffered minor injuries. Today was the final day of doors open toronto where people had the chance to explore some of the most exclusive and intriguing buildings in the city. Billy bishop airport was on the island as one of the places we got an inside at the airports operation. >> From high in this guy, billy bishop may look like a regular city airport but down on the ground, the haggard doors are open for people to really understand everything that goes on here. >> I haven't seen planes like this -- helicopters. >> More than 150 buildings insight are on showcase this weekend with the theme being hidden histories. It's the perfect setting for billy bishop which first opened in 1939 and served as a training ground for both the real canadians and royal norwegian air forces during the second world war. E is a huge number of teams doing all different kinds of work here at the airport. Airport maintenance, right weight maintenance, security. Those are things that people don't always get to see. >> A surprise to many people here is that the airport as it's own fire hall. They were able to board the truck and where firefighters suit. >> 's got a full fireproof your that keeps airports a. >> Inside the hangar and also on display for everyone to get enough close look at is an orange helicopter. >> I think they're really cool. There most likely for emergencies and stuff. >> The air ambulance service explaining how it provides medical care while in the air. Skills that which is both captivating and inspiring.

>> It's an opportunity to see how everything is working e that's precisely the goal of the event which has been running since the year 2000. >> And indigenous languages spoken inside the legislation for the first time. The deputy leader of the ontario ndp arrived in the chamber on tuesday to ask a question. Family, friends, and elders are set to watch the first time the ontario legislature role at a language other than english or french to be used. More to come after the break including your full forecast and a look at the inside-out >> Zuraidah: welcome back. And other look outside at the skyline. Right now it doesn't look like the cn tower is lit at all other than the deck. It is 19 degrees and mostly cloudy. Some rain expected heading our way overnight. Let's take a more detailed look at your forecast. As you can see, it is 18 in wire 10, 15 in sault ste. Marie and 19 degrees in toronto. 20 degrees in dontay lucas, to our friends at the military base be hope you're all well and have good weather for flying. Doesn't look like it's going to be too great tomorrow. We've got late -- lightning, thunder, rain in the forecast and we are still above normal temperatures but this time of year. Are low tonight, 17 degrees. Quite mild. 15 in waterloo and 14 in owen sound. As you move along to the highest tomorrow, it's going to be similar to the day. 23 degrees. Today was quite lovely. Quite warm. Bring your umbrella tomorrow, where your galoshes or your rubber boots. It's going to be a wet one. Not the entire day but this will move through southwestern ontario. As you look ahead to tomorrow morning to see the kids back to school, 8:00 am, 19 degrees at noon and 22 degrees at 3:00 pm. We had a lovely weekend for the most part so I guess it's our turn. On tuesday, 30 percent chance of showers, 20 degrees and you can see the temperature lower. 17 on wednesday, 18 thursday. The sun will shine thursday, friday, saturday. Showers come back just in time for june 7th -- june 2nd on sunday. Living on, the world part -- toronto world partnership walk took over city streets today. The event is held in support of the adequate foundation. It has led to closures on parts of wellington, university, front and adelaide today. It wraps up her and 2:00 pm. It raises money for developing projects in africa and asia creating opportunities for improvement in healthcare and education. The blue jays are looking to snap a cheap date losing streak in their final game of the series against the detroit tigers this afternoon. >> The 3-sale, left-field and this game is over. >> 11-11. That is a heartbreaker for the jays who overcame five -like deficit to take the lead in the

eighth inning before losing the game in the bottom of the ninth. The tigers won this game 14-11. The road trip continues tomorrow. Somebody's gotta celebrate taking on the chicago white sox. The blue jays released a promo video with the release of their city connect jerseys which are meant to celebrate links between cities. The jerseys will be unveiled on may 30th. The inaugural p. W. Hl season will come down to a deciding game for the walter cup. Minnesota had a chance to win the cap tonight in game four but came up just short with boston scoring in double overtime. Double-overtime for a winner take all game at home on wednesday night. Minnesota thought they had the win in overtime but a goal was disallowed for goalie interference. A pickering family celebrated their daughters first birthday by transforming their basement to look like the popular disney movie encanto. And went over so well that it got the attention of one of the films stars. >> Welcome to the re-created land of encanto. This man and his wife chose this theme to mark their daughters first birthday party on april 7th. >> Our kids really love the movie and the magic of it all. All the family members have their own door and their own gift and we love that. Everyone had their own thing. It brought the movie together. They left the music, the colours, the atmosphere. It's very unique. >> A very cost-effective. >> The initial work required was for me to buy a lot of things on amazon and my husband used all those boxes to build the house. >> We as the cardboard to build out the design and from there we used any leftover items we had in the home to bring everything together. >> It took over two weeks leading up to the party to set up from the top of the landing leading downstairs to the basement. >> We need -- nailed most of them and any kind of accents like windows and awnings, we taped and he is hotly. >> While aria is too small to appreciate the hours of time and effort her parents spent to make her birthday a special one, others took notice. After the party, the couple posted some of the photos and video on their instagram pages. They tags the cast from the movie and disney. The main character in the movie shared it on her story. The video received more than 45,000 views. >> She was checked by the decorations and staff. We were really happy. >> In the movie, she has such a beautiful voice is such a strong presence. Our kids love her so to have her see our video and reacts based on it, we couldn't have been happier than that. >> This theme was quickly followed up with another disney favourite. This time to celebrate her son's third birthday party. >> We didn't want him to feel like we didn't put as much effort into his party as hers. We just ripped it down and started fresh. >> Reporter: with only two weeks between arias birthday inherent, the couple had to hustle, pulling all nighters to get it done. >> We purchased some images to hang onto the wall. The canoe itself isn't what top that we found and then we used cardboard to wrap it and build it from there. >> At the end of today, they hope their children will simply enjoy the moment and one day appreciate the memories that I know there at an age where they probably won't remember it but they can and even before having kids, we laughed decorating. We would have crazy halloween parties. It's fun for us. We can't wait to show them the pictures and staff. >> Reporter: with birthday parties wrapped up for the year, they are considering setting up a halloween display but that decision is still up in the air. >> I think we've got a new career. They should look into decorating. Coming up after the break, we're going to talk about the movies in theatres this weekend how they fared.

>> Zuraidah: madd... $33 million but at light box, the inside-out festival is underway. Tv shows are being screened and earlier this week I spoke to one of the creators of stories from a grandparent. >> Can you watch the bar, I have to go. My grandparents are year. >> We are both extremely game. >> The cocreator and costar of the new canadian tv series, stories from a grandparents knows firsthand a creative idea can come from anywhere. It started when I came out after a little bit, my parents, I was gardening with my dad and my dad was like -- I've been thinking, if you're a and you're my son and dna runs through you, am I a little bit gay? I know. I said, note dad, that is not how it works but did you ever consider if moms a lesbian? >> Reporter: all kidding aside, he pitched that idea to this cocreator and she was sold on the concept. >> Someone has been one way their entire life and at the vary end of their life is like, I haven't been true to myself and that's what I wanted to explore. >> Together they created a series of 1010 minute episodes, seven of which will have their world premiere on wednesday may 29th at the inside-out 2slgtbqia+ film festival. >> I'm so excited. >> We are really happy that you both came out to us. >> It's shocking to me because I feel like there's a big argument out there right now saying all this exposure is grooming people. It's making people gay. Because there's so many more a people but it's not -- now that there's some acceptance, people are feeling comfortable. I will karate chop it. >> Not today fly. >> Not today. >> That fly's gate to. >> Inside-out runs until june 1st. >> A retired bc senior has been putting smiles on the faces of people who stumble upon his tiny no home creation. Say that three times fast. >> Charlie pickard started regularly visiting dozens of these little doors after a coworker introduced him to this book about their inhabitants. >> We'll go build a little numb fairy home for the kids after constructing something similar to this in secret, watch their children discover it was wondering. >> I still remember it my daughter's eyes were just exploding with magic. She stop magic was wonderful. >> Decades later and recently retired,'s wife reminded him at that moment. >> Wonderful to feel creative and be able to make something. >> Charlie began building a bunch of gnome homes in an undeveloped lot much to the delight of the neighbours. >> It made my heart so her. >> Reporter: it inspired him to make even more and after getting permission, place more than 45 doors in almost a dozen different locations. >> It was about making other people happy, especially children. >> Reporter: at the time, he never imagined how meaningful

