City Comment: Want a Pearson+ subscription to go with your Spotify?

How many subscriptions do you have? Spotify Premium, Netflix, Apple TV? How about adding Pearson+?

Perennial FTSE underperformer Pearson is trying to reinvent itself as a subscription business under new CEO Andy Bird. The former Disney exec is betting the house on Pearson+ (no relation to Disney+, of course). The online platform lets students access textbooks online for a monthly fee.

So far, so uninspiring — online textbooks are a natural progression for a company that prints them. Where things get interesting is in Bird’s vision to make Pearson+ a subscription people keep even after they leave education. He talks of a “lifelong relationship”. Pearson+ can help people write their CVs, ace interviews, and work on professional development, he says. It sounds like LinkedIn on steroids.

That’s the vision at least. Whether it bears out remains to be seen. The platform only launched in July and while early sign ups have been encouraging, it’s too early to make a call on growth or churn rates. Post-university features are a still just a pipe dream.

Investors should be sceptical. They’ve been promised jam tomorrow many times before. Until Bird’s arrival last year, Pearson was best known for seven profit warnings in seven years.

Investors were left disappointed yet again this morning after growth came in lower than expected.

The backdrop is not encouraging. University enrolment in the US — Pearson’s key market — is in decline.

Pearson+ could yet help revive the company’s fortunes — a phoenix rising from the ashes — but investors will want to see more proof before they get excited. They’ve been burned before.

