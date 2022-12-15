City of Vacaville Honors Professor Jim DeKloe for Contributions to Biotechnology Industry

City of Vacaville
·3 min read
City of Vacaville
City of Vacaville

Professor Jim DeKloe and Vacaville Councilmember Michael Silva Shake Hands

Professor Jim DeKloe and Vacaville Councilmember Michael Silva shake hands holding the proclamation from the City of Vacaville.
Professor Jim DeKloe and Vacaville Councilmember Michael Silva shake hands holding the proclamation from the City of Vacaville.

Solano Community College Biomanufacturing Student

A student conducting testing in the Solano Community College $34 million California Biomanufacturing Education Center.
A student conducting testing in the Solano Community College $34 million California Biomanufacturing Education Center.

Map Review

Professor DeKloe, Vacaville City Councilmember Michael Silva and Vacaville City Manager Aaron Busch review map of Vacaville's Vaca Valley Business Park. Nearly all of the vacant parcels have been purchased, with the exception of two.
Professor DeKloe, Vacaville City Councilmember Michael Silva and Vacaville City Manager Aaron Busch review map of Vacaville's Vaca Valley Business Park. Nearly all of the vacant parcels have been purchased, with the exception of two.

Group Map Review

Vacaville City Manager Aaron Busch discusses the future of Biotechnology with the Solano Community College Biomanufacturing class using a map of Vacaville's Vaca Valley Business Park. Nearly all of the vacant parcels have been purchased, with the exception of two. Professor DeKloe look on.
Vacaville City Manager Aaron Busch discusses the future of Biotechnology with the Solano Community College Biomanufacturing class using a map of Vacaville's Vaca Valley Business Park. Nearly all of the vacant parcels have been purchased, with the exception of two. Professor DeKloe look on.

Professor Jim DeKloe in classroom

Professor Jim DeKloe holding his proclamation in his classroom surrounded by students, Vacaville Councilmember and colleague Michael Silva, and Vacaville City Manager Aaron Busch.
Professor Jim DeKloe holding his proclamation in his classroom surrounded by students, Vacaville Councilmember and colleague Michael Silva, and Vacaville City Manager Aaron Busch.

VACAVILLE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vacaville City Council honored Jim DeKloe Professor and Director of the Solano Community College Biotechnology Program. He has advanced the industry creating opportunity for local students and is a key partner in Vacaville’s biotech strategy.

When it first opened 25 years ago, Solano Community College was the first college, two-year or four-year, to offer a biotechnology program, thanks to the efforts of Professor DeKloe. In partnership with Genentech Vacaville, a program was established that emphasized the skills and knowledge required for the manufacturing sector of the biotech industry, rather than just research. Early graduates from the program have since moved up and into leadership roles in the industry.

“The 21st century is going to be the century of biotechnology,” said Professor DeKloe. “Most everything that you do will be affected by this field. We are focused on making new medicines to treat diseases for which there are no treatments. We have to continue to grow, continue to move and continue to learn new things.”

Professor DeKloe has since added high school articulations, two new certificates in Cell and Gene Therapy and a Bachelor of Science degree in biomanufacturing, one of only 15 community colleges in California to do so. In 2017, the college opened the $34 million California Biomanufacturing Education Center, equipped with state-of-the-art technology to further new education opportunities.

“The City is happy to honor Professor DeKloe for his dedication to our students and community,” said Mayor Ron Rowlett. “Solano Community College has been a great partner with the City and its efforts to grow our biomanufacturing hub.”

As a well-known and respected leader in the field of biotechnology, Professor DeKloe serves much more than his own program and students. He has presented innumerable presentations, and panel discussions and serves on numerous boards. He is affiliated with prestigious organizations including the National Institute for Innovation in Manufacturing Biopharmaceuticals (NIMBL) and BioMADE, a U.S. Department of Defense organization focused on securing America’s future through bioindustrial manufacturing innovation, education, and collaboration.

Despite all of his work with the college and professional organizations, he still found the time to partner with the City to assist in the development of the Biotechnology and Advanced Manufacturing Strategy to attract more biomanufacturers. The Industrial biomanufacturing program at the College is critical to the industry’s talent pipeline, and to expansion of the City’s existing biomanufacturing hub. Due to Professor DeKloe’s contributions the City is quickly becoming the core of California's Biomanufacturing industry. View the proclamation.

The City of Vacaville is located 50 miles northeast of San Francisco along Interstate 80 between the University of California Berkeley and Davis campuses. Vacaville is a vibrant community in one of the fastest growing areas of the nation and has become home to some of the largest and most successful life-science companies in the world, including Genentech, Polaris, Alza, and Chiron. Its location makes it one of California's most attractive family communities. Vacaville has been a center for biomanufacturing since the 1980s. It gained recognition as a world-class biotechnology center in 1994 when Genentech acquired land for its biologics manufacturing facility, touted as one of the largest biotech drug manufacturing complexes in the world.

Contact:
Joanna Leal
Public Relations Manager
(707) 449-5106
Joanna.Leal@CityofVacaville.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/461a989c-a2e1-4526-9387-3d8e84e35054
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aa42e197-e780-486c-8f9c-bf213d5bf366
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f24df42-ee16-4a66-b108-084d00c6db33
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/499c5dcb-229f-4149-8975-50229f0155ae
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/014c61e3-ef82-4428-95e6-3482c4ef3cab


Latest Stories

  • Senators' Thomas Chabot accidentally slashes teammate Travis Hamonic on bench

    Thomas Chabot owes Travis Hamonic a nice dinner after this move.

  • Steelers' Pickett exits, returns, then placed in protocol

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said he didn't know “the details regarding the sequence” that led to rookie quarterback Kenny Picket initially being cleared to play before being put into concussion protocol during a 16-14 loss to Baltimore on Sunday. Pickett was shaken up after getting sacked by Baltimore linebacker Roquan Smith at the end of Pittsburgh's first drive. He was evaluated by medical personnel and cleared to return, playing one more series before being ruled o

  • Williamson scores 35 again, Pelicans top Suns 129-124 in OT

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson scored 35 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the short-handed Phoenix Suns 129-124 in overtime Sunday for their seventh straight victory. CJ McCollum added 29 for the Pelicans, who beat the Suns — playing without star guard Devin Booker because of tightness in his left hamstring — for the second time in three days and won for the 12th time in their last 14 games as they've surged to the Western Conference lead. Deandre Ayton had 28 points and 12 rebounds

  • Nationals announce 2-year deal with RHP Trevor Williams

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals finalized a two-year contract Saturday, giving the rebuilding club a right-handed pitcher with experience as a starter and reliever. Williams, who turns 31 in April, was a free agent after pitching for the New York Mets last season, going 3-5 with a 3.21 ERA and one save in 30 appearances — nine as a starter and 21 out of the bullpen. On Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving, Williams tweeted: “BLACK FRIDAY FREE AGENT SALE! TODAY ONLY!

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual moguls gold in Sweden

    Canada's Mikaël Kingsbury won the dual moguls final at a World Cup event in Idre Fjäll, Sweden, on Sunday, a day after taking silver in moguls. The 30-year-old from Deux-Montagnes, Que., captured the gold medal by scoring 19.00 in the final, beating Swedish freestyler Filip Gravenfors, who posted a score of 16.00. The Swede beat Kingsbury to the finish line, but the judges awarded the Canadian more points. "[Gravenfors is] really fast. Filip really challenged me. I did well in the middle section

  • Crosby scores twice, Letang returns as Penguins beat Sabres

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored two goals, defenseman Kris Letang returned 12 days after the second stroke of his career and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Saturday night. Rickard Rakell also scored to help the Penguins win their fifth straight and improve to 12-2-2 in their last 16 games. Casey DeSmith, making his first start in six games, stopped 37 shots as Pittsburgh completed a sweep of the home-and-home series after also winning 4-3 in overtime at Buffalo on

  • Bonino scores again to lead Sharks past Coyotes 3-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Bonino scored for the fourth straight game, James Reimer won in his return from injury and the San Jose Sharks beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Tuesday night. Tomas Hertl and Bonino scored in a span of 1:02 early in the first period to set the tone and help the Sharks win for only the third time in 10 games. Nico Sturm added a goal in the second period as San Jose earned just its third victory in 15 games at the Shark Tank this season. Reimer returned from a lower-bod

  • Wilson's concussion latest setback in Broncos' awful year

    DENVER (AP) — Just when he started to look like his vintage self — scrambling for first downs and diving for the goal line — Russell Wilson was knocked out of the game with a concussion Sunday. Wilson, who hasn’t had a lot of things go his way in his first season in Denver, left the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble to the Kansas City 2 early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had rallied the Broncos (3-10) from a 27-0 deficit

  • Falcons release RB Williams after injury-shortened season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday released running back Damien Williams, the veteran who never returned after a rib injury in his first game with the team. The release of Williams came one day after coach Arthur Smith announced rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder will start in Sunday's game at New Orleans. Marcus Mariota has been benched, leaving his status for the remainder of the season uncertain. Smith said the switch to Ridder was performance based, but added Mariota is

  • LeVert scores 22 points, Cavaliers beat Thunder 110-102

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Caris LeVert scored 22 points, Evan Mobley had 21 points and 12 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers never trailed in a 110-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday night. Jarrett Allen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland added 13 points and eight assists for Cleveland, which is an NBA-best 12-2 at home. All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell missed his second straight game with a sore right lower leg. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the third-leading scorer in the

  • Rantanen scores 3rd in OT, Avalanche rally past Blues 3-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in the final seconds of regulation and the first minute of overtime to complete his fifth career hat trick and give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday. “We’re missing a lot of guys, a lot of veteran guys, especially up front,” Rantanen said. “I try to do my best, and even little bit more, in this situation. We need a lot to win games, and tonight was one of those.” Rantanen's second goal of the game came with nine seconds le

  • Federal government commits $2.4 million in crisis money to athletes' mental health

    Canada's sports minister has committed $2.4 million in crisis funding for athletes' mental health. Pascale St-Onge announced Monday in Montreal the money will support crisis care, education and training for Olympic and Paralympic athletes and coaches. A wave of active and retired athletes have pointed to abusive and toxic environments in Canadian high-performance sport. They've demanded culture change from the system and their federations, and there have also been calls for a national inquiry in

  • At 41, Craig Anderson is doing what few goalies have done in NHL history

    At 41-years-old, Craig Anderson is defying Father Time with strong play for the Buffalo Sabres. But how does he stack up with other goalies that starred over the age of 40 in NHL history?

  • Reports: Blue Jays agree to deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending physical

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a deal with right-hander Chris Bassitt pending a physical, according to multiple media reports. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported the deal to be worth US$63 million over three years. The 33-year-old is an imposing figure on the mound at six-foot-five and 220 pounds. Bassitt has a 46-34 record with a 3.45 earned-run average, 671 strikeouts and 228 walks in 737 1/3 innings pitched with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and the New York Mets. He was 15-9 with a

  • Predators forward Michael McCarron enters assistance program

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville Predators forward Michael McCarron has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union announced the move Sunday without specifying why McCarron entered the program. The NHL and NHLPA started the player assistance program in 1996, giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league. The jointly funded group assists players and their families with mental health, subst

  • Patriots rally for 27-13 win over Cardinals, Murray hurt

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Mac Jones threw for 235 yards, Raekwon McMillan had a crucial fumble return for a touchdown and the New England Patriots rallied for a 27-13 win on Monday night over the Arizona Cardinals, who lost starting quarterback Kyler Murray in the first quarter to a potentially serious knee injury. New England trailed 13-10 at the break but tied the game at 13-all early in the third quarter after a short field goal. The Patriots got their game-changing play and a 20-13 lead later i

  • Brampton, Ont., to host women's hockey world championship in 2023

    CALGARY — The women's hockey world championship is returning to the Greater Toronto Area after nearly 25 years. Brampton, Ont., was announced as the next host of the international tournament by Hockey Canada and the Ontario Women’s Hockey Association on Thursday. The CAA Centre will host the international tournament from April 5 to 16. "We look forward to welcoming fans of all ages to Brampton in April as we celebrate the best women’s hockey players in the world," said Marin Hickox, director of

  • Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 34 points, Splash Brother Stephen Curry added 32 with six 3-pointers and Golden State beat the Boston Celtics 123-107 on Saturday night in a rematch of this year’s NBA Finals won by the Warriors in six games. Jordan Poole had 20 points starting in place of injured Andrew Wiggins despite shooting 1 for 9 from long range. Thompson scored 12 of his points in the opening quarter shooting 5 of 9 and had 24 by halftime. Curry shot 12 for 21 and had seven assis

  • 50 years later, sprinter Matthews welcomed back to Olympics

    More than 50 years after banning him for his low-key racial injustice protest at the Munich Olympics, the International Olympic Committee says it will allow American gold-medal sprinter Vince Matthews back at the games. The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee was copied in on a letter from the IOC, which said it would allow the 75-year-old Matthews to attend future Olympics. “This is good news, and a long time coming,” USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland said Monday. The Americans Matthews and Wayne Col