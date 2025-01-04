City v West Ham programme: Savinho interview, 2024 in review, Corrigan tribute

It’s another bumper issue of the matchday programme for our home clash with West Ham.

Savinho is our feature interview with the wing wonder insisting the victory over Leicester in the final game of 2024 has brought a positive boost to the squad ahead of today’s Hammers clash.

Talking of the past 12 months, there’s also a review of the year as we showcase 24 of the best photos to mark the end of 2024.

That Foxes victory not only marked a return to form for the Blues, it was also Pep Guardiola’s 500th game as manager.

We look back at the manager’s Top 10 games as boss of the Blues in this issue.

We are also today turning the spotlight on our fans by making a selection of them cover stars this afternoon.

We ran a competition for official members and season ticket members to have the chance of appearing on the front of today’s edition.

And the winners, covering countries all around the globe, can be seen proudly illustrated as they celebrate with Jeremy Doku.

Talking of pride, that’s the emotion we are feeling at the club right now after news this week that Joe Corrigan has been awarded an MBE in the New Year’s Honours List.

As a result, there’s a tribute to the goalkeeping great within the pages of today’s publication.

We also have the usual favourites like Pep Guardiola’s manager notes, Mike Summerbee’s Buzzer column and a focus on the visitors, West Ham.

We also bring you Six Degrees of Separation charting a course between stars of both teams and a tier list feature highlighting five legends from our visitors.

Matchday Live commentator Alistair Mann brings you his ‘Mann of the Match’ column, highlighting a potential milestone for Kevin De Bruyne.

Dr Gary James takes a look at ‘One Moment in Time’ while there’s also a focus on what’s happening across our other teams - EDS, Under-18s and Women’s.

