City transformed for Netflix World War Two film

Work is ongoing ahead of filming later this month

Parts of Bradford are going back in time as they are transformed into war-torn Birmingham for a major new film.

Six Triple Eight will tell the story of 6888th battalion, the only all-black, all-female American battalion of World War Two

The film, for Netflix, stars Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon and Kerry Washington and is being directed by Tyler Perry.

Filming in Bradford's Little Germany area is expected to take place next week.

The women were tasked with fixing a backlog of undelivered mail

The 6888th Postal Directory Battalion was formed in 1945 as there was a significant shortage of soldiers able to manage the postal service for the US Army.

The unit, consisting of more than 800 women, sailed to the UK in February 1945, arriving first in Glasgow before travelling on to Birmingham, where they would be based.

The film's cast includes Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon and Kerry Washington

In Birmingham, they found piles of undelivered mail from US forces to loved-ones back home.

"Facing discrimination, unfamiliar land, and a war-torn country, they persevered and sorted over 17 million pieces of mail, reconnecting American soldiers with their families and loved ones back home," Netflix said in publicity for the film.

The women created their own motto "No Mail, Low Morale" to show how important they believed getting those letters delivered was.

Bradford's Little Germany is being transformed into war-torn Birmingham

After sorting mail in the UK the battalion was moved to France to begin tackling a second backlog.

The unit was disbanded after the war in 1946 and received little recognition for their work.

However, in 2022 President Jo Biden signed a bill for the women to receive Congress' highest honour, the Congressional Gold Medal.

Buildings are being prepared to resemble how they would have looked during the 1940s

