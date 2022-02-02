The City of Toronto prepares for another big snowfall event

The City of Toronto is bracing for yet another round of winter weather beginning Wednesday.

Although this storm will not be a repeat of the historic snowfall from January 17, it could bring locally 10-20 cm of snow to the same areas impacted by that winter storm – adding to the snowpack that’s already metres high in some areas.

“This time the snow is falling over a longer period of time which will allow us to salt and plow the roads effectively, but it’s still a lot of snow. I know the last thing people want to see right now is more snow,” says Barbara Gray, General Manager at City of Toronto Transportation Services Division.

The City of Toronto is still cleaning up after that event two weeks ago. As of January 31st, almost 100,000 tonnes of snow has been removed from city streets and sidewalks, filling the Transit Road snow dump site to capacity.

“We are going to be making every effort to plow snow to the curb, but based on the amount of snow and the limited right of way capacity, certain curb lanes may become impacted,” says Gray.” So we will always ensure that there is an active lane and that we haven’t obstructed the sidewalks.

More than 1,500 personnel will be on hand for the storm – 600 snow plows, 360 sidewalk plows, and 200 salt trucks.

“We are also working to have our equipment strategically prepositioned in areas across the city so that we can deploy them as effectively and quickly as possible,” Gray adds.

Winter storm warnings and special weather statements blanket parts of Ontario and Quebec, warning residents of the multi-day snowfall beginning on Wednesday and lasting through Friday.

