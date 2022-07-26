City of Toronto to compensate homeowners with basement flooding — but just in 1 neighbourhood

Black Creek, which runs through the Rockcliffe area, is prone to flooding during heavy rainstorms, city staff noted during a meeting last week. Council was discussing a motion to provide money to homeowners in the area with basement flooding damage. (CBC - image credit)

The City of Toronto will spend $4 million to compensate homeowners for damage from basement flooding — but only in one west-end neighbourhood.

Last week, Toronto city council passed a motion that offered residents in the flood-prone Rockcliffe area, located west of Weston Road and north of Dundas Street West, a "no-fault grant" for basement flooding damage. It means a Rockcliffe homeowner can claim up to $7,500 from the city if the total cost exceeds that amount.

It doesn't matter if they have home insurance or not.

Coun. Frances Nunziata, who represents Rockcliffe as part of Ward 5, York South-Weston, pushed for the grant after environmental assessments related to flood mitigation work were delayed. And while Nunziata claims Rockcliffe has unique challenges with flooding due to Black Creek's flow during heavy rainfall, some councillors disagree.

"I just cannot see my way clear to say to Torontonians there's a terrible flooding problem and we'll do something about it only if you live in this one neighbourhood," Coun. Gord Perks said during the council meeting last Thursday.

Perks added that other neighbourhoods have just as severe flooding issues. In fact, Toronto has about 10 floodplains across the city, including the one where Rockcliffe is situated.

Nunziata doesn't deny that other neighbourhoods have similar problems, but believes Rockcliffe has more challenges, she told council during the meeting.

The total cost for the grant program is around $4 million, city staff told council. They estimated the cost would reach nearly $30 million if it were applied to all of what the city calls "special policy areas."

City staff told council providing funding to repair basement damages won't alleviate future flooding risk. They also added there's an equity issue with the city helping one neighbourhood at the cost of others. The city also has no legal obligation to help in the event of flooding because of ongoing programs in place like the basement flooding protection program.

And of course, homeowners have home insurance, staff added.

In response, Perks offered an amendment to the motion, insisting that "any" special policy area be eligible for the no-fault grant. That motion was defeated, with just Perks and Coun. Mike Layton voting yes.

A second motion, form Mayor John Tory, instead suggested that staff report back to council in 2024 with recommendations on a potential city-wide no-fault grant program for basement flooding. The amended motion passed 16 to 7.

Layton said he's satisfied with treating the Rockcliffe grant program as a pilot.

"I've often been the fan of a pilot project or two," he said. "If we're going to make a policy, let's make a policy that applies to everyone."

And like city staff, Layton says none of this will prevent basement flooding.

"What we should be doing is doubling down on green infrastructure and permeability in other parts of the city," he said.

"Where we can actually start addressing this issue of flooding and runoff."