City of Toronto to compensate homeowners with basement flooding — but just in 1 neighbourhood

·3 min read
Black Creek, which runs through the Rockcliffe area, is prone to flooding during heavy rainstorms, city staff noted during a meeting last week. Council was discussing a motion to provide money to homeowners in the area with basement flooding damage. (CBC - image credit)
Black Creek, which runs through the Rockcliffe area, is prone to flooding during heavy rainstorms, city staff noted during a meeting last week. Council was discussing a motion to provide money to homeowners in the area with basement flooding damage. (CBC - image credit)

The City of Toronto will spend $4 million to compensate homeowners for damage from basement flooding — but only in one west-end neighbourhood.

Last week, Toronto city council passed a motion that offered residents in the flood-prone Rockcliffe area, located west of Weston Road and north of Dundas Street West, a "no-fault grant" for basement flooding damage. It means a Rockcliffe homeowner can claim up to $7,500 from the city if the total cost exceeds that amount.

It doesn't matter if they have home insurance or not.

Coun. Frances Nunziata, who represents Rockcliffe as part of  Ward 5, York South-Weston, pushed for the grant after environmental assessments related to flood mitigation work were delayed. And while Nunziata claims Rockcliffe has unique challenges with flooding due to Black Creek's flow during heavy rainfall, some councillors disagree.

"I just cannot see my way clear to say to Torontonians there's a terrible flooding problem and we'll do something about it only if you live in this one neighbourhood," Coun. Gord Perks said during the council meeting last Thursday.

Perks added that other neighbourhoods have just as severe flooding issues. In fact, Toronto has about 10 floodplains across the city, including the one where Rockcliffe is situated.

CBC
CBC

Nunziata doesn't deny that other neighbourhoods have similar problems, but believes Rockcliffe has more challenges, she told council during the meeting.

The total cost for the grant program is around $4 million, city staff told council. They estimated the cost would reach nearly $30 million if it were applied to all of what the city calls "special policy areas."

City staff told council providing funding to repair basement damages won't alleviate future flooding risk. They also added there's an equity issue with the city helping one neighbourhood at the cost of others. The city also has no legal obligation to help in the event of flooding because of ongoing programs in place like the basement flooding protection program.

And of course, homeowners have home insurance, staff added.

In response, Perks offered an amendment to the motion, insisting that "any" special policy area be eligible for the no-fault grant. That motion was defeated, with just Perks and Coun. Mike Layton voting yes.

A second motion, form Mayor John Tory, instead suggested that staff report back to council in 2024 with recommendations on a potential city-wide no-fault grant program for basement flooding. The amended motion passed 16 to 7.

CBC
CBC

Layton said he's satisfied with treating the Rockcliffe grant program as a pilot.

"I've often been the fan of a pilot project or two," he said. "If we're going to make a policy, let's make a policy that applies to everyone."

And like city staff, Layton says none of this will prevent basement flooding.

"What we should be doing is doubling down on green infrastructure and permeability in other parts of the city," he said.

"Where we can actually start addressing this issue of flooding and runoff."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia delayed until at least Wednesday

    Ferry service between P.E.I. and Nova Scotia will not resume until at least Wednesday, according to officials with Northumberland Ferries Ltd. Service has been suspended since Friday when a fire broke out on the MV Holiday Island. The boat is not expected to operate for the rest of the season. The boat was listing Monday, and taking in some seawater. "With the excessive heat that would've happened because of the fire, there's probably piping that's been compromised. And that water can find its w

  • Businesses and workplaces adapt to record-breaking heat on P.E.I.

    As Prince Edward Island experienced its fifth consecutive day of heat warnings on Monday, many businesses and workplaces adapted their operations to keep staff and customers cool. Temperatures at the Charlottetown Airport reached the high-20s, and with the humidex, felt more like the mid-30s. Jeff Sinnott, co-owner of Hunter's Ale House, said the restaurant shortened its kitchen hours and reduced its menu items to reduce strain on staff. "We took away the grills and the sauteed items to reduce s

  • Paul Sorvino’s daughter leads tributes to ‘talented and giving’ Goodfellas star

    The actor also played Sergeant Phil Cerreta in the TV series Law & Order.

  • The 20 Best Fall Dresses to Wear When the Temperatures Cool Down

    Get a head start on fall dressing with the best fall dresses for women now. From editor picks to customer favorites, these are the cool-weather dresses to get.

  • MLB, union have Monday deadline for international draft deal

    NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball made what was termed a “final offer” for an international draft, increasing proposed money for the first year in 2024 by $10 million on Sunday to $191 million. The move came one day after the players' association made a proposal that remained at $260 million and left the sides far apart heading into a Monday night midnight EDT deadline for a deal. Because an international draft was tied in the March lockout settlement to dropping direct draft-pick compensati

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Goldschmidt, Arenado among Cardinals missing Blue Jays series over vaccination rules

    The St. Louis Cardinals will be lacking some serious firepower for their series in Toronto.

  • Flames GM Brad Treliving on losing Tkachuk, Gaudreau: 'We're going to deal with it'

    Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving is playing the hand he's been dealt. Treliving spoke with media on Saturday, a day after the Flames sent star forward Matthew Tkachuk and a conditional fourth-round pick to the Florida Panthers in a trade. The deal comes nine days after Johnny Gaudreau left Calgary as a free agent, signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets. Gaudreau led Calgary with 115 points last season and Tkachuk was second with 104. "You can crawl over to the corner in the fetal po

  • Moira puts on quite a show in winning $500,000 Woodbine Oaks

    TORONTO — Moira and jockey Rafael Hernandez made it look easy Sunday. Hernandez guided Moira to a stunning 10 3/4-length win in the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks at Woodbine Racetrack. The filly captured the 1 1/8-mile race on the circuit's Tapeta track in 1:49.78. Also on Sunday's card was the $150,400 Plate Trial, which Sir For Sure won in 1:50.62, also over 1 1/8 miles on Tapeta. Both races are considered prep events for the $1-million Queen's Plate, the opening jewel of the Canadian Triple Crown th

  • What Tkachuk-Huberdeau blockbuster trade means for Flames, Panthers

    The Calgary Flames and Florida Panthers engineered the blockbuster trade of the summer on Friday.

  • Lyles leads U.S. sweep; Jackson tops Jamaica 1-2 in 200

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Noah Lyles crouched down, put his hands on his knees and glared at the clock. Not seeing what he’d hoped for, he waved his hand dismissively and walked back toward the track to celebrate what was still a long-awaited win Thursday in the 200 meters at the world championships. Oh, but this night would just keep getting better. The clock that, for a moment, read “19.32,” would adjust down a tick to “19.31.” That meant he broke Michael Johnson’s hallowed, 26-year-old American rec

  • Italy's Bernardeschi, Insigne turns heads in their MLS debut with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian stars Federico Bernardeschi and Lorenzo Insigne combined for a goal and two assists for Toronto FC in their MLS debut Saturday, a 4-0 win over expansion Charlotte FC. The 28-year-old Bernardeschi is the first player to record a goal and an assist before halftime of his first MLS appearance since Fredy Montero for Seattle in 2009. He also joined Alejandro Pozuelo, who was traded to make room for the former Juventus winger, as the only TFC player to score a goal and register an a

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr

  • De Grasse leads Canada to men's 4x100m relay gold at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Andre De Grasse made quite the return to the track after his withdrawal from the worlds 200-metre event — a very golden one at that. Anchoring a team with Aaron Brown, Jerome Blake and Brendon Rodney, the Canadians set a national record and world-leading time of 37.48 seconds en route to gold in the men's 4x100m relay at the world track and field championships on Saturday. "(This is) all we talked about — (us) actually having a great shot at being on top of the podium," De Grasse

  • Felix comes out of retirement, helps 4x400 relay into final

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Enjoying retired life, Allyson Felix was eating hot wings and sipping on a root beer float in Los Angeles when the phone rang. She was needed back in Oregon for the prelims of the 4x400 women's relay. Could she return to world championships? The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history was on her way. She jumped on a plane and was on the track Saturday night for the “last” time to help the Americans advance to the final. Back into retirement she goes. She said she will watch t

  • Sandy Lake First Nation kids get chance to play up their baseball skills

    Sandy Lake First Nation youth are up to bat this week at a baseball camp in the community to learn some skills of the game. Gary Mamagesic, who helps organize baseball in the community about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay, Ont., said the community is excited about the coaches coming up, and so far about 50 participants have signed up to play. "They're going to give us some really good pointers and we're going to identify our little superstars when we're done. We just love to build champ

  • Dolegala stepping up at QB for Roughriders as COVID-depleted Saskatchewan hosts Argos

    REGINA — The circumstances may be strange but Jake Dolegala isn’t about to pass up on the opportunity to be the starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders. It’s been a tough week for the Roughriders, who will host the Toronto Argonauts on Sunday at Mosaic Stadium. The game was initially scheduled for Saturday but it was rescheduled as the Saskatchewan locker-room dealt with a number of COVID-19 cases following last week’s game in Halifax. Riders starter Cody Fajardo, who has been deal

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.