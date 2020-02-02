City topple Arsenal to claim title-race initiative

Manchester City's Pauline Bremer in action Action Images via Reuters/Molly Darlington

Manchester City beat rivals Arsenal 2-1 in a tight Barclays FA Women's Super League affair in Nick Cushing’s final game as manager before departing for New York City.

Goals from Pauline Bremer and Lauren Hemp either side of the break put the hosts in control before Danielle van de Donk got Arsenal back in the game.

The first half was a cagey affair which brought only half-chances for both sides. Georgia Stanway scuffed an early effort from a corner at one end while Jordan Nobbs could only roll an effort at Ellie Roebuck after an Arsenal counter attack.

It was the hosts who enjoyed the best of the pressure while some dogged defending saw several Arsenal shots blocked down the other, but the breakthrough came just before the break when Bremer capitalised on Arsenal failing to clear a free-kick and fired home from close range via a big deflection.

City doubled their advantage soon after the break when Hemp got in front of Leonie Maier to head a pinpoint cross from Keira Walsh over Manuela Zinsberger and into the top corner of the net.

Arsenal though took the blow and turned it into momentum as they started to put pressure on the City goal, finding a way back into the game before the hour mark when Van de Donk turned the ball home after Roebuck had saved Beth Mead’s initial effort.

Van de Donk spurned a big chance to level it with 20 minutes to go when somehow her effort from point-blank range was smothered behind for a corner by Roebuck.