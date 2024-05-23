CITY - Thursday, May 23, 2024 - 06:00 p.m. (ET) - Segment #1

>> I feel like this is a great way to, like, show creativity of young students and show how we can solve real world problems with just a couple ideas and turn it into one big idea. >> It's a website for well-being, with many recommendations for students and an A.I. chat bot that can give the students more recommendations on how to deal with their stress. >> Audra: well, the students have also presented their ideas to their schools. The hope is that now they'll take them back to be implemented either later this year or next school session. In toronto, audra brown, "CityNews." [ ] >> Cynthia: a date has been set for thousands of T.T.C. workers to walk off the job. How soon your commute could be derailed. [ Beep ] >> I just watching a vehicle doing doughnuts. >> Cynthia: a coordinated push by police across the G.T.A. to slam the brakes on street racing. >> Toronto, welcome to the "w." [ Applause ] >> Cynthia: and the countdown to tip-off is on. The wnba is coming north of the border. >> Announcer: this is "citynews," everywhere. >> Cynthia: good evening and welcome to our second hour of "CityNews." we are live from yonge and dundas. We continue to track a developing story, and transit riders, you'd better brace yourselves. The first potential T.T.C. strike in nearly 20 years is rolling quickly down the tracks towards us. Our melissa nakhavoly is live below me at dundas station with the details. Melissa, we now have a date for when transit workers could walk off the job and onto the picket lines. >> Melissa: yeah, that's right, cynthia. We're hearing that june 7th is that day when roughly 12,000 transit operators and frontline workers could walk off the job. And of course that could throw toronto's entire transit system into chaos. We are live at dundas square where right now it's pretty busy with a lot of transit riders. We had a chance to speak with thome earlier today about what a potential disruption could money for them. >> T.T.C. has been a big issue anyway it gets stuck all the time and if it goes on strike, I don't know how the city's going to commute. It's -- it might just bring the city to a standstill. >> It would be very disruptive because I have to get to work every day and school so it's going to be a pretty big hassle, yeah. >> Yeah. What would you do? >> I'm not sure, actually. I'll actually have to get, like, my mom or arrange, like, other -- I'm not willing to pay an uber for sure. I don't really think I would have another possibility. >> Melissa: so how likely is a strike is this there are still more than two weeks left before that deadline but things don't sound good right now with union leaders saying the two sides remain far apart in ongoing contract talks. The employees have been working without a deal since 9 end of march. >> Anne: appeals court recently upheld thar right to strike. Job security and wages remain two of the sticking points. Union leaders write, "the time is now for a fair contract that values the work of transit workers, provides job security and fair wages and ensures a T.T.C. that is safe and reliable for riders and for workers." now councillor jamaal myers is the chair of the T.T.C. he has already said that a strike would likely result in delays and cancellations, but it's not clear if that could also result in a complete service shutdown. Now we did reach out to the T.T.C. later this afternoon. They said for us to refer to a prior statement that they have released just days ago. Cynthia. >> Cynthia: ok, melissa. We will continue to watch that story very carefully for you. We turn to the streets now and a mississauga elementary school was transformed into a crime scene overnight after a double shooting left one man dead and a teenager fighting for his life. Shauna hunt joins us live. Shauna, this didn't happen during school hours. Instead it appears to be the result of a nighttime altercation. >> Shauna: yeah, that's right, cynthia. Police tell us at least dozen people were gathering here outside settler's green public school in the parking lot and field behind me when those shots rang out late last night. And even though this happened after hours, parents arriving to drop their kids off at school this morning, they were startled by the violence and the large crime scene. >> Like, I'm just shaking because even last night, we thought it was just fireworks going off. >> I don't even want to let him g.i'm holding onto him so tight. Him go. I'm holding onto him so tight. >> Shauna: some parents had a hard time saying bye to their children, knowing a man was killed and a teenager was shot on school property just hours before, violence that has rocked the

neighbourhood. >> It's pretty close to home. Crazy, yeah. I've been here for my whole life pretty much and this has never really happened here. >> Shauna: so you kept your son home today? >> Yeah, yeah. It's a little nerve-racking. >> Shauna: neighbours who back onto the school tell us there was a group of people here last night, which is not uncommon, and they also thought the three loud pops were firecrackers. So the kids that you saw out last night, did they look like teenagers mostly to you? >> Yeah. They looked young. They were just -- there was a group of them. Like I said, it's not unusual. We see people hanging out there later at night. It's not a big deal. I didn't know there was an adult with them. >> Shauna: police say up to 20 people were here when the shots rang out just after 11 p.m. A man in his early 40s was rushed to hospital and did not survive. Another male under the age of 20 was airlifted to a trauma centre where he continues to fight for his life. >> The nature of that gathering is unknown at this time but there was some sort of altercation that occurred between the two victims and either a suspect or suspects. The number right now is we're unclear. >> Shauna: the crime scene here was quite large but the east side of the school roped off with yellow tape. Our cameras captured evidence markers documenting things things like articles of clothing, bottles, fireworks and shell casings. Students who did go to class were kept inside for the day to allow police to finish their investigation. >> I would not feel unsafe letting my daughter out but this does make me a little bit on edge. >> Shauna: now some witnesses who were part of that gathering, they did hang behind and speak with investigators, while many others sped away in cars and scattered on foot. So, cynthia, those are the people police would like to hear from as they try to identify a suspect. Back to you. >> Cynthia: ok, shauna. Thank you. And we are live next to brandon rowe, who's tracking another crime story. Police are cracking down on dangerous driving. >> Brandon: that's right, cynthia. And during the press conference for the launch of project erase, you could hear the frustration in the voices of police as they spoke to journalists. They want the public to know anyone involved with street racing, whether you're driving or just spectating that the penalties are steep. They also want the public to know they will be out in full force to keep the roads safe this summer. >> York regional police is a proud partner of project erase and has been for many years, and our mission has never wavered over those years to change aggressive and dangerous driver behaviour associated with street racing and dangerous driving. >> Brandon: york regional police along with several other police forces from across the gtha on hand to launch the 2024 project erase campaign. Toronto police underlining the importance of the campaign saying street racing continues to be an issue in the city, with more than 1,400 street racing related charges laid by the service in 2023 and more than 500 charges already laid this year. >> [ Over radio:] just watching a vehicle do a doughnut. >> Brandon: the collaboration involves these gtha police services utilizing each other's resources and technology to catch street racers. They hope, by educating the public, it will lead to a decrease in these types of calls. >> It's an awareness and I think because it's really picking up through social media that we have to get the same information out to the public that, you know, keeping our streets safe really is a collaborative effort. >> Brandon: police say people are not getting the message, which have led services like Y.R.P. to work with municipalities to not only find people driving the cars but also spectating, all in an effort to stop illegal street racing and illegal parking lot gatherings which, in many cases, can end up ending tragically. >> Behind each one of those arrests and those cars seized is a person, is an individual, is a family that's impacted and that's the message we want to get out there. It's because, when that car is seized, that person can no longer use that car to go to work or if it's a parent's car they can't use that car any more to take the kids to school. So it's very important the impact that it has on each and every individual not to mention the safety and -- which is a priority for us, the safety of the public and the community and other road users. So by engaging in that type of behaviour, it shows a reckless sort of attitude towards that. >> Brandon: police also mentioning the penalties if caught stunt driving. Can you have your licence suspended for 30 days, your car impounded for 14. There are also penalties of up to $100,000. You could also face up to six months in jail, cynthia. >> Cynthia: all right. Brandon, during that press conference police also had a plea for parents. Tell us more about that. >> Brandon: yeah, that's right, cynthia. A lot of the stories that we've been doing here at "CityNews" about these stunt driving cases, it's a lot of young adults that are being caught. If you look at some of the tweets from police, they like to mention that these vehicles that these young adults are using are actually their parents' so police are hoping that parents will step in and

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts