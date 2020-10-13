City threatens to shut down west-end Halloween food drive

City officials have put the kibosh on a Halloween community event and fundraiser, saying it contravenes COVID-19-related restrictions, even though organizers say the province gave them the green light.

Volunteers have been planning the socially distanced "Great Kanata and Stittsville Spookby and Food Drive" since early September. The plan was to collect food Oct. 31 for the Kanata Food Cupboard from homes on six different predetermined routes.

People were to leave contributions at the ends of their driveways, and a few costumed volunteers would come along — followed by a single, slow-moving decorated truck — and pick them up, place them in the truck, and leave behind bags of candy.

"We wanted people to be happy and to forget, even if just for five minutes, we're in a worldwide public health emergency," said Crystal Smalldon, the event's key organizer.

That goal seems to fit with the encouragement from various levels of government for Canadians to be creative about marking Halloween during the pandemic. Yet Smalldon's initiative has run into official roadblocks that raise puzzling questions about what's allowed and what isn't.

"Everyone understands that the world is not normal and may not return to normal for a period of time," she said. "However, it's incredibly important that we understand that mental health is important, too."

Seems to abide by COVID-19 rules

More than 1,200 households expressed interest in the event, 30 volunteers signed up, and six businesses were willing to sponsor it. Smalldon's home is packed with boxes of Halloween candy that people have donated to the cause.

Smalldon said a City of Ottawa bylaw officer told her that if the event went ahead, police would be involved, and that if more than 10 people gathered anywhere along the route, she could be fined up to $750,000.

But from Smalldon's description of the Halloween event, it appears to follow all the current pandemic rules.

Each group collecting donations and dropping off candy was to consist of no more than five people, including the truck driver. Individuals in each group already belong to the same social bubble, either as family members or co-workers. Even though it's all outdoors, all participants are required to wear masks.

According to Smalldon, an "advance team" was to check out each street five to 10 minutes before the truck arrived to ensure they were clear and people weren't gathering at the ends of their driveways. Each home on the route would get a flyer explaining what was happening, she added.

Smalldon said she called the provincial hotline for businesses wanting guidance for operating under pandemic restrictions twice — once in September and again in October — and was told the event didn't appear to contravene any rules.

