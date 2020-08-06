My City, My Style: Milan

From Harper's BAZAAR

We all know the sartorial clichés about Copenhagen-based shoppers loving minimalism, or French women favouring classic pieces, but how far does where you live actually impact your look? In a new series, we ask some of the most popular fashion influencers how they define their style and in what ways their home city might be responsible for this.

This month, we're looking at Milan and asking some of the Italian city's most stylish residents what the city really means to them in terms of fashion. Here is what Giulia Tordini, Erika Boldrin, Valentina Marzullo, Chiara Capitani and Niki Wu had to say on the topic.

Giulia Tordini

How would you describe your style in three words?

"Feminine, comfortable and timeless."

What are your go-to brands?

"Nanushka for vegan leather, Khaite for knitwear, Redone for denim, The Attico dresses, Amina Muaddi heels, Toteme boots, Bottega Veneta bags and, of course, Leda Madera jewels."

What’s unique about living in Milan and how does that impact your style?

"Milan for me is the perfect compromise between a metropolis and a village. The city is active, well-organised and fast-growing – it has constant artistic and cultural offers. This makes me feel confident. If only we could have the sea too."

What’s your favourite thing about Milan style?

"The Milanese style is very recognisable; it brings together the duality of boldness and discretion. The city's architecture is a mix of different styles and architectural periods which makes it eclectic and surprising. It's perfectly ordered chaos."











Erika Boldrin

How would you describe your style in three words?

"Minimal, chic, different."

What are your go-to brands?

"Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent."

What’s unique about living in Milan and how does that impact your style?

"I'm very influenced by the fashion trends, so living in Milan is great as there are so many brands, fashion events, etc. What I like about Milan is that it's not a very big city and it's very easy to move around. You have the sea and the mountains very close and, of course, it's the fashion city."

What’s your favourite thing about Milan style?

"I don't recognise a specific style in Milan... maybe it's because I live here and I don't see it from the outside."









Valentina Marzullo

