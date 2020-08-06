My City, My Style: Milan

We all know the sartorial clichés about Copenhagen-based shoppers loving minimalism, or French women favouring classic pieces, but how far does where you live actually impact your look? In a new series, we ask some of the most popular fashion influencers how they define their style and in what ways their home city might be responsible for this.
This month, we're looking at Milan and asking some of the Italian city's most stylish residents what the city really means to them in terms of fashion. Here is what Giulia Tordini, Erika Boldrin, Valentina Marzullo, Chiara Capitani and Niki Wu had to say on the topic.
Giulia Tordini
How would you describe your style in three words?
"Feminine, comfortable and timeless."
What are your go-to brands?
"Nanushka for vegan leather, Khaite for knitwear, Redone for denim, The Attico dresses, Amina Muaddi heels, Toteme boots, Bottega Veneta bags and, of course, Leda Madera jewels."
What’s unique about living in Milan and how does that impact your style?
"Milan for me is the perfect compromise between a metropolis and a village. The city is active, well-organised and fast-growing – it has constant artistic and cultural offers. This makes me feel confident. If only we could have the sea too."
What’s your favourite thing about Milan style?
"The Milanese style is very recognisable; it brings together the duality of boldness and discretion. The city's architecture is a mix of different styles and architectural periods which makes it eclectic and surprising. It's perfectly ordered chaos."
Erika Boldrin
How would you describe your style in three words?
"Minimal, chic, different."
What are your go-to brands?
"Bottega Veneta and Saint Laurent."
What’s unique about living in Milan and how does that impact your style?
"I'm very influenced by the fashion trends, so living in Milan is great as there are so many brands, fashion events, etc. What I like about Milan is that it's not a very big city and it's very easy to move around. You have the sea and the mountains very close and, of course, it's the fashion city."
What’s your favourite thing about Milan style?
"I don't recognise a specific style in Milan... maybe it's because I live here and I don't see it from the outside."
Valentina Marzullo
How would you describe your style in three words?
"Feminine, comfy but stylish, vintage-inspired."
What are your go-to brands?
"I love Jacquemus, Bottega Veneta accessories, Uniqlo for basic pieces."
What’s unique about living in Milan and how does that impact your style?
"Milan is better known for fashion, design, architecture and Italian innovation and creativity. All this has certainly helped in making my style more classic and timeless."
What’s your favourite thing about Milan style?
"My favourite thing about Milan style is the understated elegance. The Milanese like to make a big impression with the way they dress, but with an effortless attitude."
Chiara Capitani
How would you describe your style in three words?
"Feminine, versatile, sporty."
What are your go-to brands?
"I actually really like vintage and often prefer it to labels. When choosing an outfit, I’m almost always inspired by the moment. I love discovering new brands too."
What’s unique about living in Milan and how does that impact your style?
"Living and working in Milan is unique because it’s a constant mix of traditions and trends. This, of course, reflects in my personal style too."
What’s your favourite thing about Milan style?
"My favourite thing about Milan style is that it’s effortlessly sober and fashionable at the same time."
Niki Wu
How would you describe your style in three words?
"Elegant, colourful, mix-and-match."
What are your go-to brands?
"It depends on my mood of the day – but my favourite brands now are Bottega Veneta, Prada, Jil Sander, Mugler and Proenza Schouler."
What’s unique about living in Milan and how does that impact your style?
"The feeling of freshness. It has influenced my style a lot and made me want to try something new."
What’s your favourite thing about Milan style?
"That it's rapidly changing. Milan is never the same – many areas of the city are changing and growing, and each of them are different and you can take different inspirations for both your personal style and for your lifestyle. Milan is never boring, and it is full of energy."
