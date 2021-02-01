My City, My Style: Copenhagen

Photo credit: / Courtesy - Instagram

We all know the sartorial clichés about Copenhagen-based shoppers loving minimalism, or French women favouring classic pieces, but how far does where you live actually impact your look? In a new series, we ask some of the most popular fashion influencers how they define their style and in what ways their home city might be responsible for this.

This month, we're looking at Copenhagen and asking some of the Danish city's most stylish residents what the city really means to them in terms of fashion.

Here is what Alberte Gregersen, Joy M'batha, Emili Sindlev, Rikke Jung Larsen and Maya Soul had to say on the topic.

Alberte Gregersen

How would you describe your style in three words?

"Colourful, playful and spontaneous."

What are your go-to brands?

"I mostly go for vintage, but I also love the great Danish brands like Ganni and Stine Goya. My friends from Studio Onyva make my favourite everyday trousers."

What’s unique about living in Copenhagen and how does that impact your style?

"Copenhagen is filled with old colourful buildings and pretty architecture, which inspires me to be more playful when dressing up. I love to bike around the city and suck in all of the good inspiration from the surroundings and people passing by."

What’s your favourite thing about Danish style?

"I love how Scandi style has evolved over the past years and how it has become more popular to have your own unique sense of style. I love the combination of colourful dresses and sneakers or chunky boots which is pretty much the essential Danish outfit."

Joy M'batha

How would you describe your style in three words?

"Fun, honest and spontaneous."

What are your go-to brands?

"Ever since I decided to become more of a minimalist, I don’t have any specific go-to brands. Instead, I’ve focused on finding good pieces that I need and that will last. I always loved buying second hand I recently found and fell in love with Résumé, it fits my mood and personality like a glove."

What’s unique about living in Copenhagen and how does that impact your style?

"Compared to Stockholm, Copenhagen is so much more relaxed, no judgment of course! Be yourself and embrace that. It’s weird but I feel so much more confident not trying at all here than what I did dressing up in Stockholm. I really don’t see myself as having 'a style' – I just wear what makes me feel good, and that changes from day to day."

What’s your favourite thing about Danish style?

"It’s clean but still big and colourful. It’s easy to make a statement without doing much."

Emili Sindlev

How would you describe your style in three words?

"Fearless, colourful and casual, with a dash of whimsy."

What are your go-to brands?



"Prada is probably the brand that most of my clothes are from and I'm definitely a collector of Chanel bags. Mostly, I’m a big fan of mixing and matching in all price ranges and with a lot of vintage finds. I’m a big vintage fan and I always go on vintage hunts when I travel."

What’s unique about living in Copenhagen and how does that impact your style?

"People always say that Copenhagen is more casual and laid-back, which I think is true. We like to look cool, but always comfortable. Copenhagen is very walkable, and I walk everywhere (contrary to popular belief, a lot of us prefer to walk and not bike), so I think my style reflects that: a cool parka or puffer jacket, sneakers, boots, leggings with heels – it's comfy but cool and chic."

What’s your favourite thing about Danish style?

"That anything goes. We celebrate individualism and doing our own thing. I always dress up for myself, not for anyone else."

Simone Noa Hedal

How would you describe your style in three words?

"Colourful, playful and experimental."

What are your go-to brands?

"I love vintage. I can spend hours hunting down the perfect vintage items, but apart from that, I love Shop Peche, Nuè Notes, Lovechild, Stefania Vaidani. Then Chanel for shoes and bags, and Bolet for jewellery."

What’s unique about living in Copenhagen and how does that impact your style?

"Copenhagen is a quite small city compared to other capitals around the world. I love that the different areas aren’t that far from each other. Many of us use bikes as our main transportation, so we usually dress very casually and practical. I guess that’s why I always wear flats and trousers since it’s much easier to bike in than compared to a dress or a skirt.

"One thing you always need to be prepared for though is the weather. A windy and rainy day is not unusual here in Copenhagen. But even though the weather can get a bit challenging, I really think that Danes dare to be playful and creative with their personal style and I love to be inspired by all the stylish people in the street. You don’t have to follow any fashion rules as long as you feel comfortable and confident in your outfit."

What’s your favourite thing about Danish style?

"That everything is so casual. You don’t need to wear heels, full make-up and a dress to impress. You can wear whatever you want wherever you want to go. That’s one thing I really appreciate about the Danish style, especially because I’m the kind of person who wakes up 20 minutes before I have to leave the house, so I never spend much time getting ready."

Rikke Jung Larsen

How would you describe your style in three words?

"Playful, sporty and easy."

What are your go-to brands?

"Effortless simplicity by AF Agger, Sunflower, Lemaire, and Skall Studio. Fun from Dries Van Noten, Cecilie Bahnsen, Soulland, Phanta, and Maria La Rosa. Sporty vibes from Prada, 66 North, and Marine Serre. Basics from Baserange, Jeanerica, and Uniqlo. Finally, the best caps from the Danish brand, Dancer."

What’s unique about living in Copenhagen, and how does that impact your style?

"It’s a big city in a small country in so many ways. Even though Copenhagen is the largest city in Denmark, Denmark still has 3 million fewer inhabitants than London, making it a local city. However, we have so many creative souls and an impressive number of talented brands, which makes me proud. I grew up in a miniature city. Copenhagen is a good mix of feeling the opportunity to get lost and be inspired but still being home and safe, which can also be translated into my style."

What’s your favourite thing about Danish style?

"I like how it as the city can be both minimal, feminine, colourful, street and sporty. I enjoy walking through the city, seeing how the style, aesthetic and even the kind of shops change as the area does. You can always be inspired on a walk around Copenhagen."

Maya Soul

How would you describe your style in three words?

"As a first-time mother to a seven-month-old boy living in a lockdown world, it’s definitely different than before. So as of right now, I would say practical, easy and cute. Cute as in feeling cute."

What are your go-to brands?

"The brands that popped into my head immediately are baby brands, those are the ones on my mind right now!



"Honestly, I've never really had any go-to brands, but I’ve always loved Acne Studios. Right now my eyes are on Supriya Lele, Telfar, Martine Rose and always Maison Margiela, Comme des Garçons, Prada and a Danish brand called Louise Lyngh Bjerregaard."

What’s unique about living in Copenhagen and how does that impact your style?

"Everything is super casual and easygoing, which translates into fashion and style in general and for me as well. We bike a lot (not me, but everybody else) and we're very active (I walk for hours every day with our son Nat in a stroller), so the practical element is part of almost everything we wear.

"At the same time, Copenhagen is a mini-capital with a huge ego with a sense of style that results in a mix of practical, easy, comfortable items and cool choices. As my New York native mother has always said: 'If you can make it here (Copenhagen), you can make it anywhere'."

What’s your favourite thing about Danish style?

"The loose mentality. I love that I can walk around and look at other stroller mums and think that the majority looks cute. People want to look cool even though they are in joggers and a raincoat – and a lot of them do. Attention to detail is a very Copenhagen thing and I love that."

