City stay at summit as SWPL top five all win

Glasgow City continue to set the pace in the SWPL after a derby victory over Partick Thistle on a day the top five clubs all won.

Second-place Rangers were the biggest victors, putting 10 goals past Montrose at Broadwood, while defending champions Celtic won 4-0 at Motherwell.

Hearts scored nine goals without response against rock-bottom Dundee United and Edinburgh rivals Hibs came from a goal behind to defeat Aberdeen 7-1.

Second-bottom Queen's Park moved level on points with Montrose with a 1-1 draw at Spartans.

American forward Brenna Lovera was the star of table-topping City's win at Petershill Park, opening the scoring then netting a penalty in the second half.

Wilma Forsblom wrapped up the win in injury time as City stayed a point clear.

Rangers midfielder Charlie Devlin, who is on loan from Birmingham, netted a hat-trick in the thrashing of Montrose. There were doubles for Rio Hardy, Jane Ross and Kirsty Maclean, with Katie Wilkinson also on target.

Craig Feroz's side, who are now six games without a win, replied through Holly Daniel and Georgia Carter.

Emma Lawton got Celtic up and running at K-Park before Saoirse Noonan's header doubled the advantage.

Chelsie Watson's own goal put Motherwell three down at the break and Lucy Ashworth-Clifford's strike sealed the victory for Celtic, keeping them four points off the top.

Aberdeen, in Scott Booth's first game in charge, opened the scoring at Balmoral through Emily Kraft before Hibs ran amok.

Kirsten Reilly levelled and an Eilidh Adams double put Hibs 3-1 up. An own goal from Nicola Jameison was added to by a six-minute hat-trick from substitute Kathleen McGovern.

There was also a hat-trick for Hearts striker Bayley Hutchison - last season's SWPL top scorer in the rout of United. Lisa Robertson scored twice and Monica Forsyth, Kayla Jardine, Eilidh Shore and and an Ellie Cowie own goal made it a rampant victory for Eva Olid's side, who remain level on points with Rangers.

After a goalless first half at Ainslie Park, Hannah Cunningham put Queen's Park in front before Hannah Jordan got the equaliser for Spartans with a free-kick.