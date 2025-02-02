City’s spending spree vs Arsenal’s restraint: A preview of Sunday’s clash

Manchester City and Arsenal meet on Sunday in a pivotal Premier League clash, but their battle extends beyond the pitch.

Both clubs have made transfer moves this January, revealing their ambitions for the second half of the season.

City have spent more than any other club so far, investing £126.1 million in new signings. Their spending dwarfs the entire league’s combined winter outlay last year, and they may not be done yet.

Juventus duo Andrea Cambiaso and Douglas Luiz remain on their radar. Pep Guardiola has rarely dipped into the winter market, but City’s recent struggles forced a change in approach.

Defensive reinforcements Abdukodir Khusanov and Vitor Reis have arrived, while Omar Marmoush adds another attacking option.

Guardiola insists the club’s transfer activity is part of a long-term plan rather than a quick fix.

Arsenal’s approach has been more restrained. Mikel Arteta has stressed the need for attacking reinforcements but has yet to secure a deal.

Gabriel Jesus’ injury has left Kai Havertz as the only recognised striker, and Bukayo Saka’s absence weakens their wide options.

Internal discussions have taken place over a move for RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko, while Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha is another potential target.

Arsenal reportedly had a £60m bid for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins rejected, but time is running out to secure a marquee signing.

Despite their quiet window, Arsenal have been the Premier League’s form team since Matchday 11.

Their unbeaten home record in 2024-25 underlines their consistency, and they will be desperate to close the gap on table-topping Liverpool.

City are a significant hurdle to their ambitions. A six-game unbeaten run in the league has put them firmly back in the top four.

Their second-half-of-season form is well documented, with just one league defeat in their last 40 matches between January and May.

Arsenal claimed victory when the sides last met at the Emirates Stadium, ending a long winless streak against City.

A repeat on Sunday would keep their title hopes alive, but failure to strengthen in the transfer window could prove costly in the months ahead.

City’s spending signals their intent to dominate again. Arsenal’s hesitation suggests a belief in their current squad, but whether that faith is justified remains to be seen.

Sunday’s match is about more than three points – it is a glimpse into the future direction of both clubs.