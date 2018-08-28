City of South Bend changes name of Michigan Street ahead of Notre Dame-Michigan game

Notre Dame and Michigan haven’t played since Sept. 6, 2014. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

With the Michigan Wolverines visiting South Bend to play Notre Dame this weekend, the city is making special accommodations.

To properly welcome the Wolverines, the South Bend mayor’s office has decided to temporarily change the name of Michigan Street in downtown South Bend to “Fighting Irish Drive.” Well, it’s just a portion of the street actually.

Per WSBT, the intersection of Michigan and Washington Streets was given the change on Monday, six days before Saturday night’s primetime matchup between the No. 14 Wolverines and the No. 12 Irish.

Here’s how it looks, via WNDU:

(via WNDU)

The two stories programs have met 42 times over the years, including on an almost yearly basis between 1978 and 2014. Michigan holds a 24-17-1 edge overall in the series, but Notre Dame dominated the Wolverines the last time the two sides met. On Sept. 6, 2014 in South Bend, the Irish won 31-0 in one of the most lopsided results in the history of the rivalry.

Saturday’s game is the first half of a home-and-home series with the Irish making the trip to Ann Arbor next fall. Beyond that, there are no future games scheduled.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Why Khalil Mack-Raiders impasse has no end in sight

• 3 Arizona sports stars to take part in McCain funeral

• Mets star gives hilariously honest quotes after tough stretch

• Ramsey: NFL to blame for teammate’s season-ending injury

