City to slash red tape in effort to rival New York

The Financial Conduct Authority has proposed to replace the City’s current premium and standard listings regime with a “single segment” system with less onerous rules - REUTERS/Toby Melville

The City watchdog is to slash red tape and make it easier for companies to list in London in an effort to rival New York.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) will attempt to lure companies to list in the capital by bringing its rules more in line with the US, just weeks after UK tech darling Arm snubbed the London Stock Exchange (LSE) in favour of New York.

The regulator has proposed to replace the City’s current premium and standard listings regime with a “single segment” system with less onerous rules.

At present, only companies with a premium listing are eligible to be included in the FTSE indexes - which are influential because they are tracked by passive funds - meaning that scrapping the current regime would mark one of the most significant overhauls of London’s stock market rules since the 1980s.

Lord Jonathan Hill, who previously authored a review into London’s stock market rules, said if implemented, the proposed overhaul would enable the City “to stand toe to toe” with its international competitors.

London’s stock market is battling to remain relevant following an exodus of companies leaving for New York in recent months.

Building materials giant CRH and gambling giant Flutter are among companies fleeing the London market in favour of the US.

Arm’s decision to snub London earlier this year was a blow to the Government, which had lobbied for Arm to return to the British stock market, and added to growing concerns about the competitiveness of the market.

Hermann Hauser, who co-founded British microchip giant Arm, claimed the company snubbed Britain for its bumper listing in part because of Brexit - Chris Williamson/Getty Images

Mark Austin, a partner at law firm Freshfields and chairman of the FCA’s independent listings advisory panel, said: “This is a very welcome move by the FCA and is about making our listing rules much less rules based and much more disclosure based - much more like the US system. We have to understand that capital markets involve risk and we need to get an insurgent mindset back, otherwise we’ll become a mid-tier regional market.”

The FCA will on Wednesday launch a consultation on its proposed reforms, which also include: removing compulsory shareholder votes for large and related party transactions; axing eligibility rules that require a three-year financial track record as a condition for listing; and easing rules around dual class share structures.

Story continues

The reforms are squarely aimed at encouraging fast growing companies to float on the LSE, which has become a comfortable home for banks, miners and oil companies, but severely lacks the high-growth technology businesses that have propelled other international exchanges to new heights.

It comes after the FCA was given a secondary objective to promote global competitiveness as part of the Government’s “Big Bang 2.0” drive in the Square Mile.

It is part of a drive by the Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, to use newfound Brexit freedoms to make the UK's financial services sector more attractive.

In the forward to the consultation, Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the FCA, said: “Access to a potentially wider range of companies listing will provide greater opportunities for investors in UK markets and help create jobs and growth.

“But we must be upfront that these changes we are proposing to the listing regime will mean passing greater investment risk to investors and greater responsibility on to shareholders to hold the companies they own to account.

“While we think there is a strong and pressing case for change to refocus UK listed markets, we want and encourage further views and evidence on the benefits and costs these proposals may have, or any alternative approaches.”

Last year, the FCA launched a discussion paper in which it proposed scrapping the current premium and standard regime to lure tech companies to the UK, but with additional “mandatory” and “supplementary” obligations that public companies would have to meet.

However, the new consultation has dropped the proposed “mandatory” and “supplementary” obligations after respondents to the discussion paper complained that the regime would remain complex and inflexible.

Andrew Griffth, the City minister, said the consultation was an “important step forward by the FCA in improving the international competitiveness of the UK as a place to list”.

He added: “We are the largest financial centre outside the US but we recognise that companies and investors have a choice and it is important our rule book keeps pace with practices elsewhere whilst still benefiting from the high quality reputation of our markets.”

The proposal to scrap the premium listing segment is likely to prove controversial among shareholder groups who have previously warned against watering down London’s stock market rules.

On Tuesday, Hermann Hauser, who co-founded British microchip giant Arm, claimed the company snubbed Britain for its bumper listing in part because of the damage done to the London market from leaving the EU. He said “Brexit idiocy” was to blame for shrinking the London stock market.