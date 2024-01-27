City sign Finnish midfielder Forsblom

Glasgow City have signed Wilma Forsblom from Finnish treble winners KuPS on a two-and-a-half year deal.

The 20-year-old scored 10 times in 23 appearances, having already amassed 85 appearances in club football, scoring 40 goals in her native Finland.

"I’m very excited to join the club," Forsblom said. "Everyone has been so welcoming on my arrival. The team have a history of winning and I look forward to hopefully helping to contribute to this."

Glasgow City head Coach Leanne Ross says Forsblom has proven her ability to perform "consistently to a high standard" and to "create and score goals from midfield".

“Wilma’s athleticism, game intelligence and technical ability fit perfectly with the style of football we want to play here at Glasgow City and for that reason we are excited to welcome her to the club," Ross added.

"As well as adding creativity and a goal scoring threat to our midfield, Wilma’s versatility and experience will be of huge benefit to us at this stage of the season.

“I very much look forward to working with Wilma and can’t wait to see the positive impact she can have during her time at the club.”

Forsblom, who is a Finland youth international, goes straight into contention for the squad for Sunday's game SWPL game against Celtic.