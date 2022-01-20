City sees a rise in COVID cases

COVID cases in the City of Grande Prairie have jumped by 93 since Jan. 11.

On Jan. 13, the city had 303 active cases; by end of the day Jan. 17, 396 cases were recorded.

The County of Grande Prairie has seen a decrease in active cases since Jan. 11 which had 137 active cases; as of the end of day Jan. 11, the number sits at 108.

On Jan. 10, the province said daily PCR testing volumes were beginning to exceed system capacity, and wait times were approaching four days.

“Employers and organizations should not require individuals with mild symptoms to have a PCR test to be eligible for sick time off work,” said the province.

“It is critical to support those who are sick to stay home with no testing requirements at this time of high transmission.”

Vaccination rates in the South Peace continue to track behind the provincial rates, where 89.8 per cent of Albertans aged 12 and above are vaccinated with one dose and 85.8 per cent have two.

In the west county, 68.5 per cent of people aged 12 and above have received one dose; 65.2 per cent have two; 24 per cent have three.

The west county saw about a 3.5 per cent increase in first doses since Jan. 11.

In the east county, 73.7 per cent of people aged 12 and above have one dose of the vaccine; 70.2 per cent have two; 22.4 per cent have three.

The east county saw about a 3.7 per cent increase in first doses since Jan. 11.

In the City of Grande Prairie, 75.4 per cent of people aged 12 and above have one dose; 71.4 per cent have two; 20.9 per cent have three doses.

The city saw about a 4.2 per cent increase in first doses since Jan. 11.

On Tuesday, the province announced that a fourth booster shot of the COVID vaccine will be available to the immunocompromised Albertans.

Eligible individuals will be able to begin booking appointments today (Jan. 20).

The province says this will open up the fourth dose to more than 80,000 Albertans.

“Individuals with certain immunocompromising conditions can benefit from a fourth vaccine dose,” said Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health.

Story continues

“With the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, we want to provide these Albertans with additional protection against the virus.”

To qualify, residents with immunocompromising conditions must be over the age of 18 and have five months passed since their third vaccine.

Youth aged 12-17 with preceding conditions will continue to be eligible for a third dose, but a fourth dose is yet to be approved for that age group.

To book your vaccine appointment, you can do so by visiting alberta.ca/vaccine, or calling 811, or booking an appointment with a participating pharmacy.

Jesse Boily, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Town & Country News