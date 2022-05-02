City of Rochester, Minnesota, Selects SP Plus Corporation to Bring Technology-Based Solutions to Parking Operations

SP Plus Corporation

CHICAGO, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SP Plus Corporation (SP+), (Nasdaq: SP), a leading provider of technology-driven mobility solutions for aviation, commercial, hospitality and institutional clients throughout North America, has been selected by the City of Rochester, Minnesota, to provide parking management services.



Under the agreement with the City, SP+ now manages more than 4,300 parking spaces located within six public parking ramp facilities and five surface lots, which includes special event management services during convention center events. SP+ also provides on-street meter collection services.

“SP+ identified technology-based solutions with mobile apps, updated website and a response command center that would provide lower labor costs, increased customer service levels and opportunities to improve revenue,” said Ia Xiong, Transit & Parking Manager for the City of Rochester.

In addition to the website development, mobile parking apps and remote management options that SP+ presented to the City, they also bring the company’s own Sphere™ technology suite that offers on-demand reservation and payment options and other touchless services that appeal to residents, employees and visitors.

“Rochester is an exceptional community and we are excited for the opportunity to work with the City to bring our mobility expertise and new technology to its residents and visitors,” said Chris Tretter, Senior Vice President of Midwest Operations for SP+.

SP+ facilitates the efficient movement of people, vehicles and personal belongings with the goal of enhancing the consumer experience while improving bottom line results for our clients. The Company provides technology-driven mobility solutions, professional parking management, ground transportation, remote baggage check-in and handling, facility maintenance, security, and event logistics to aviation, commercial, hospitality, healthcare and government clients across North America. For more information, visit www.spplus.com.

CONTACT:

Jill Nagel, Senior Communications Manager

jnagel@spplus.com | 312-274-2102



