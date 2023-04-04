City prepared to expropriate land for roundabout

Chatham-Kent council has given the green light to administration to proceed with expropriating property to build a roundabout at the intersection of Queen's Line and Merlin Road.

The intersection was deemed to hazardous with poor sightlines and many motorists "passing on the right," following a 2018 traffic study. Safety upgrades were recommended and in March 2022, council approved the construction of a roundabout.

However, small sections of private property need to be acquired to proceed with the construction but according to an engineering report the municipality has been unable to negotiate a deal with two property owners.

According to the report, officials from Chatham-Kent's legal services and engineering have been unable to reach a deal.

The properties, located at 23115 Merlin Road (0.82 acres), and 5657 Queen's Line (0.882 acres), are zoned agriculture and used to grow cash crops.

Administration will continue to try to negotiate a willing sale of the land, but due to the need for the work to proceed, officials recommend starting the expropriation process in case a negotiated settlement cannot be reached.

The municipality is now authorized to serve and publish the notices of application for approval to expropriate the land as part of the Expropriations Act.

Pam Wright, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Chatham Voice