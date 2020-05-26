City opens emergency cooling centres as hot weather sets in

The City of Ottawa has opened four community centres to provide people refuge from the heat currently bearing down on the region.

The four emergency cooling centres are located at:

The Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Ave.

St-Laurent Complex, 525 Coté St.

Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre, 3320 Paul Anka Dr.

Sandy Hill Community Centre, 250 Somerset St. E.

The cooling centres will be open on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., and again on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The four community centres have been closed since March due to COVID-19 restrictions. Other places where people tend to gather to beat the heat, such as shopping malls, remain closed.

The city said the centres are set up for proper physical distancing, and users will have access to washrooms and water. Residents are asked to bring a cloth mask with them.

Environment Canada said daytime temperatures in the 30s and high humidex values are expected to last until Thursday.

High temperatures affect everyone, but Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is warning young children, pregnant women, older adults and people with chronic illnesses can be at particular risk.

OPH has a list of ways to keep safe during a heat wave:

Drink plenty of water before you get thirsty. Avoid drinking alcohol, coffee or sugary drinks.

Wear light, loose and breathable clothing and a hat to shade yourself from the sun.

Wear sunscreen and avoid sun exposure when possible.

Take breaks from the heat in air-conditioned places if possible.

Take cool showers or baths to refresh yourself. Alternatively, use a sponge or a cloth with cool water.

Do not leave pets, children or elderly people in a car, even with the windows down.

Be extra cautious when doing outdoor physical activities. If you can, reschedule for a cooler part of the day.

The Western Québec School Board announced this morning that all of its schools in the Outaouais will be closed on Wednesday.