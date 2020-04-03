City of Calgary bars all public events, including Flames, Stamps, through June 30

CALGARY, AB - MARCH 08: Sam Bennett #93 of the Calgary Flames skates against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 8, 2020 at the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images)

The Calgary Flames won’t be hosting an opponent at the Scotiabank Saddledome through until at least the end of June — whether the NHL returns before then or not.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi and the City of Calgary announced Friday that it has cancelled all public events for the next three months in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, as reported by the Calgary Herald’s Madeline Smith.

This would prevent both the Flames and CFL’s Calgary Stampeders from staging gatherings before Canada Day.

Nenshi told reporters that the city is bracing for upwards of 1,000 coronavirus cases among the population in Calgary.

The NHL officially pressed pause on the season on March 12. It has pushed back the mandated quarantine period twice, and won’t stage official activity until at least April 15. The league also postponed all major events in June, including the Scouting Combine, NHL Draft and NHL Awards.

There are no defined next steps in terms of the league’s return to play.

Melnyk opens his doors

Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk has made the Canadian Tire Centre and other Sensplex arenas available to the Ontario government for use in the fight against COVID-19, a team spokesperson told the Ottawa Citizen.

Melnyk is apparently offering 200,000 square feet between the arenas and surrounding areas for use as temporary care centres.

The space could be used to create hospital or isolation space to lighten the load on the health care centres in the area, a team spokesperson told the Citizen.

