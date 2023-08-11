City of Mount Pearl splits pool chemicals tender among three companies

A motion to award the tender for the supply and delivery of chemicals for the Summit Centre pool to three different companies was passed during the public council meeting held Tuesday.

There are 23 chemicals required for the safe maintenance of the pool. Of these, 21 are for direct use in the pool, and the other two are types of glycols used in the mechanical system. Bidders were asked to bid on each of these chemicals separately so that the tender could be awarded to the lowest bidder per product. This split in the award of the tender ensured that the chemicals could be purchased at the lowest possible cost to the City. Since all vendors met the specifications on the products, the tender was awarded based on the pricing the vendors offered on each chemical.

Eastchem won the bids at a total cost of $33,645 annually to supply Chlorine, Ethylene Glycol, and Propylene Glycol. Rockwater got the contract for $32,577 annually to provide Perlite, Acid, Calcium, Soda Ash, and Reagents 1-12; Clearwater will be paid $16,920 annually to supply Chlorine, Sodium, PH Minus, and Sodium Thiosulphate. The contracts will be applicable for the next three years and there will be an option for two-year extensions.

“Many of these chemicals are more for the testing side as opposed to water quality,” said Mayor Dave Aker.

Those that are used for water quality, he added, are necessary for the safety of the pool’s patrons and “have stood the test of time and are all within the Health Canada guidelines.”

Director Jason Collins agreed with this comment, noting the City follows provincial guidelines to maintain balanced pool chemistry in order to eliminate harmful bacteria and ensure the safe use of the pool.

The motion to award the contracts passed unanimously.

Alexandra Brothers, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Shoreline News