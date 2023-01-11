The City of Montreal awards GHD a $4.4M contract for the design and construction services of the new Western Link in Kirkland

Connecting the community with safer recreation and commuter access

MONTREAL, Jan. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GHD, a global professional services company, was recently awarded a $4.4M contract from the City of Montreal for the new Western Link Kirkland project, including the pedestrian bridge over Highway 40. The new multi-use link will connect communities providing access to the Prairies River and the new Kirkland REM train station. The bridge allows pedestrians and cyclists to cross Highway 40 safely. In addition, the project traverses the future Great Western Park, currently in development on the West Island, which will connect the community to a natural setting. Local architects STGM Architecture and SidLee Architecture are part of GHD’s team to execute the 3 km project.

The pedestrian walkway is part of an initiative set by the City of Montreal to increase active and public transportation facilities while enhancing natural environments. Upon project completion, Kirkland residents will be able to access the future REM light rail terminal by foot or bike as an alternative to using cars. The walkway will continue off the overpass and lead pedestrians through the neighbourhood, connecting to the new community park. The walkway will facilitate residents' ability to get around Kirkland without using their vehicles – one step closer towards reducing vehicle carbon emissions in the region.

GHD is contracted to execute the following:

  • Contract administration

  • Geotechnical and environmental services

  • Detailed design of the pathway and pedestrian bridge, and

  • Technical Assistance throughout the project

“The Western Link will provide the community with substantial benefits to residents and visitors. The area needs more infrastructure such as this that supports active transportation methods allowing people to leave their vehicles at home. This is a welcomed change enhancing the network for commuters, cyclists and pedestrians. We are honoured to be part of that change,” said Simon Vallee, GHD project manager and regional transportation market leader.

About GHD

GHD is a leading professional services company operating in the global markets of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. Committed to a vision to make water, energy and urbanization sustainable for generations to come, GHD delivers engineering, architecture, environmental and construction solutions to public and private sector clients. Established in 1928 and privately owned by its people, GHD’s network of 10,000+ specialists are connected across 200 offices located on five continents. www.ghd.com. Find a local office here.

GHD in the Americas

GHD has long standing client relationships, a significant project and geographic footprint in the Americas and employs 40 percent of GHD’s global workforce with nearly 4,000 professionals in over 100 offices in the US, Canada and Chile. GHD ranks #9 in international design firms operating in the US and #8 in Canada according to Engineering News-Record’s 2021 annual survey of key market segments. These rankings reflect the size and significance of our growing Americas business. Find a local office here.

Contacts:

GHD
Sarah Howell
Sarah.howell@ghd.com
224-234-6389

Pilot PMR
Angela Pinzon
angela.pinzon@pilotpmr.com
647-295-0517


