CITY - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 06:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #14

encampment, he said that lines of communication remain open with the students. He added in a statement that they held a long and productive meeting yesterday, they will be meeting again today. He said the university remains hopeful that we can reach an agreement and bring the unauthorized encampment to an end. Organizers however say they remain steadfast in their demands for divestment. We know they will be meeting protesters and university officials -- they will be meeting at 5 P.M. eastern this afternoon. >> Tammie: okay, we will see how all of that develops following along on this story on citynews.ca and CityNews 24/7. That is caryn ceolin live at u of t. >>> Also happening right now in toronto, a solidarity gathering at an all-girls jewish school after it was the target of a shooting this weekend. >> What happened here this weekend crossed a dangerous line. It was an attempt to intimidate and isolate the wonderful people, the wonderful children here at this school and it was a deliberate attempt to spread fear across our entire jewish community, to make us cower and hide who we are. But as you can see here today, the attackers completely failed. We are more united than ever. We are more committed than ever to support each other. We are more determined than ever to fight antisemitism wherever it happens. >> Tammie: and this is a live look at the school that was targeted this morning, and this solidarity rally that is happening right now. Ontario's minister of education stephen lecce is currently speaking. Now, the school was found with multiple bullet holes in a window this weekend. Those suspects are still at large. You can see members of the public, political figures like we said, standing with the community this morning, as those children head back to school today. >>> A report from the province's privacy commissioner may shed light on the controversial move that saw sections of ontario's greenbelt sold off to developers in 2022. Privacy commissioner patricia cosime has been investigating the premier and government staffers reported use of personal phones and emails. At that time, the ford government handed over protected green space to build approximately 50,000 homes. After months of backlash from the public and opposition, the move was reversed but the handling of communication has been under the microscotiabank ever since. They will publish the report this morning at ontario's legislature.

>>> About 4700 evacuated residents will be able to return to their homes in fort nelson, bc, today. The residents have been dis displaced since may 10th when a wildfire blew into within a few kilometres of that town. Currently two fires continue to burn out of control in the area. Fort nelson's mayor says four homes were recently destroyed by wildfire, but is relieved that nearly 5,000 residents can come back home. >>> Officials in papua new guinea fear more than 2,000 people have been buried alive in a landslide. It happened on friday, also burying a 200-metre stretch of the province's main highway under large debris, which made rescue efforts even more difficult. The death toll has been updated by government officials yesterday, growing to roughly three times the original estimate by the U.N. >>> Health officials in gaza say 35 people were killed by israeli airstrikes in rafah, which hit an installation where two senior hamas members were located. Palestinian countries are -- counties, rather, are accusing israel of targeting civilians where dozens were injured. This comes two days after the international court of justice ordered israel to end its military operation in rafah. >>> 9:09 here on "bt." time to take a look at the forecast. We say good morning to natasha ramsahai who is in for frank ferragine for this morning. Morning, tash. >> Natasha: yes, good morning! Coast to coast to coast. You were talking about fort nelson and the fires and the situation has improved dramatically across british columbia and alberta. They've had like days of cloud, rain, cooler temperatures. Good news there. However, there's a big warm-up coming for the west in about a week and a half. Probably want to hear -- all the 30° temperatures are coming for the interior. It's going to be a number of months here that we have to be dealing with this. Right now we have this pacific frontal system. You can see that line right there. That's bringing cloud to the south and rain in through the bc interior and pretty much for the northern two-thirds of the province, they're into rain. It's dryer though in alberta. Low 20 temperatures. And some rain moving through southern manitoba, just edging into northwestern ontario. But this system, this is the same one -- if I were to zoom it out you'd see the storms across the U.S. I know you heard about the severe warning they've been having. It's the same system that brought morning thunderstorms through toronto and ottawa. Now we're into round two, the rain is starting into toronto, but it's going to get heavier through the lunch hour there. There's your forecast for central parts of the country. 17° with rain in mossanee. Only 7 in st. John's. Skoursz -- scoursattered showers and the storms in through kingston and cornwall and ottawa this morning. Toronto, the greatest risk is going to be through the middle of the day. If you hear lightning -- no, hear thund herberthunder, thee lightning, get yourselves indoors right away. Sending it downstairs for the bright spot. [ ] [ ] >> Sid: tash, thank you very much. Time for the bright spot here on this monday edition of "bt." three-wide on the couch. Great to see you. We have a couple of things here. Actually more -- we have a rare bevy. >> Meredith: yes, a bevy! >> Tammie: oh! >> Sid: first question, do we like peacocks? >> Tammie: I'm a little afraid of them. >> Meredith: no, I like them. >> Sid: why are you afraid of a peacock. >> Meredith: they can be aggressive. >> Meredith: chase after you aggressive? >> Tammie: if you're in their territory territory. >> Sid: go back to mer for this peacock impression. >> Tammie: there it is! >> Meredith: I'll work on it. They show themselves and peck forward. >> Tammie: yeah, that's aggressive to me. >> Meredith: beautiful things are aggressive. >> Sid: don't tell me about it. >> Meredith: you know how it is. >> Sid: I saw this and it was just amazing and it's not that long of a video, it's a male peacock doing peacock things. Take a look. >> Sid: look at this. >> Meredith: look at that. >> Tammie: whoa! >> Meredith: look at him go! Look at him go! >> Sid: look at that! >> Tammie: whoa! >> Meredith: wow! >> Sid: it's like the city of edmonton after game 1 of the final. >> Meredith: it's like caribana. >> Tammie: it is! >> Sid: male peacocks are known for their brightly coloured jewel-toned feathers. I'm not reading this, I just know it. And male peacocks show off their colourful train or tail to attract a female peacock. >> Tammie: mm-hmm.

>> Meredith: I never liked how the male peacocks were the prettier peacocks. I never liked that in the animal world. It's actually a lot of the animal kingdom is like that. The cardinal, the brighter red cardinal is the man -- >> Sid: I think orioles are like that too. >> Meredith: get all the good fashion. >> Tammie: all the good colour. >> Sid: so that wasn't a long video. Sometimes we put something on the other end of it. Here are a bunch of cats who are scared of bread coming out of toasters. Take a look at this . . . >> Meredith: just [ Laughter ] --. >> It's going to be hot. >> Sid: see -- oh! [ ] >> Sid: oh, the one had noise. See ya. Later! Hey now! That's -- [ Laughter ]. Wow . . . >> Meredith: I could watch this -- [ Laughter ]. >> Sid: what was that? That was gymnastics. Wow! Good thing he wwe had a segment and not stressing out cats >> Meredith: they need that medication. >> Tammie: I could watch that all today day. All day long. >> Sid: that's good. [ speaking simultaneously ] >> Tammie: cat-like readiness, that's where it comes from. >> Sid: now you can go on with your monday because you've seen that. You're welcome! Are we turning into plastic people? A documentary investigates our addiction to plastic and the growing threat of mrooikz plastics -- microplastics on the human body. We're joined by codirector and subject of plastic people, the documentary. Zia tong will be by to talk about this. We have a lot in entertainment. >> Meredith: this past weekend's box office, it was a historic flop. We're going tlook at how garfield and furiosa did at the theatres. Bruce springsteen and the black keys have cancelled major tour dates. We have all that in enteteainment next. [ ] ( ) Wake up. Gotta go. Let's go! Guys come on! ( ) mom! Come on! Mia! ( ) My favorite colour... Bo-bo-bo-bbrrrrr, bo-bo-bo... ( ) Later. Bye. Mom! Leave running behind, behind. The turbocharged Volkswagen Atlas. ( ) ( ) Volkswagen. Oh, sorry, you go for it. Sorry. It's yours. I couldn't. You reached for it first. I insist... I insist...more. Just, you can take... Really it's not... Hey, I got you guys Oh thank goodness. (Silence.) Delicious cracker. Man: Watch your step, guys. Woman: Oh, wow! ( ) (Clinking, clattering) ( ) I don't know. I think I can help. ( ) What do you think? Woman: Are there lots of stairs? Man: Do you have anything else? ( ) It's perfect. Yeah. That's me beforeDawn Powerwash.Soaking, scrubbing...that's life. Was life. Now, Powerwashgives me the power of an overnight soak in minutes. I'm sorry, minutes? With 3 cleaning boosters... Not found in traditional dishsoaps that help break down, loosen and lift awayfood and grease... So much faster! Just spray suds on... No water needed ‘til rinsing. Tougher mess? Let the suds sit a few minutes before wiping. Even cleans... (Both) The grill! Thank you! It's more than soap.It's Powerwash. (Song in French) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) Book in the hotels.com app to find your perfect somewhere. Turkey get-a-jerky And I put it on the grill Barbecue la-la Barbecue la-la Turkey got the spice It tastes so nice Barbecue la-la Barbecue la-la ( ) Surprise! I've got Summer Fridays Masks for everyone. On my day, my besties will be glowing mama. It's this Merit. Does lips, does cheeks, I've got it on both shiny and soft? I know, right? Did you cheat on me? (Gasp!) Girl, no. It's Amika and it's Clean at Sephora. Brands like Phlur have everything you want minus certain ingredients you might not. Summer Fridays, Merit, Amika, Phlur. Clean at Sephora, is

Copyright protected and owned by broadcaster. Your licence is limited to private, internal, non-commercial use. All reproduction, broadcast, transmission or other use of this work is strictly prohibited.

Transcripts