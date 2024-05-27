CITY - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 06:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #15

only at Sephora. Turner: The Sportsnet App has everything Blue Jays. Listen to live games and podcasts And much more. Kiermaier: You can stream Blue Jays games anywhere on Sportsnet Plus. Tap the Sportsnet App today! [ ] >> Sid: 9:17 welcome back to "breakfast television." meredith shaw and sid seixeiro here with you. Devo brown is heading to walt disney world resort where they're going to have fun this week. Devo is not here. We will do entertainment in his stead. Memorial day weekend in the united states, normally a mass massive box office weekend in the united states. This year . . . Not so much. Two movies going into the weekend that got a lot of buzz were mad max saga furiosa and the garfield movie. >> Meredith: we are our own pronunciation to have title because of sid. Furiosa. >> Sid: furiosa. Garfield and mad max. They were supposed to do well with, didn't happen. The garfield movie, chris pratt voiced the lead, claimed number one spot over four day gross of 31.9 million. This is the worst number one opening in 30 years. Now, furiosa starring anya taylor-joy and chris hemsworth grossed 25.6 million over three days. They were expecting at least 45. Warner has decided not to report the four-day estimate until later today. There might be strategic pr reasons for that. Neither film aced with the audience. They received a b-plus on cinema score. The overall was 127 million to 130 million, which is also a 30-year low. Now, this was not supposed to be the memorial day weekend box office draw in the states and here in canada because we got movies up here too, obviously. Deadpool and wolverine was supposed to be now, but that got pushed to july 26th because of the labour unrest and labour stoppages that took place in hollywood. However, with that said, in a moment where, you know, oppenheimer and the barbie movie weren't that long ago, it was about this time of year ago, you see numbers like that and scratch your head. I do look back to a y yr ago when that took place and taylor swift's concert film, throw that in as well. Think to myself, was that our golden age of cinema? >> Meredith: post-up and down. There's apathy of going into the theatre theatres. Is it in a theatre? Is it a home release? Where is the movie being shown? For some of the big action movies like mad max, I feel like you want to see it in a theatre. A reason to see it in a that way. But obviously people were not drawn to it in the way they were expecting. Chris pratt and chris hemsworth, two criss in one weekend? Help me out here! I'm confused. But yeah, I -- the box office numbers are showing people's behaviour. >> Sid: I'm surprised at that. Again, these aren't like -- and the oscar goes to movies this weekend. >> Meredith: no, but they never are. Thinking training day and those movies. >> Sid: true. Furiosa at some of the numbers. >> Meredith: he's back, folks. >> Sid: speaking of people going and not going. >> Meredith: also kind of maybe not great numbers in terms of ticket sales, which is why this announcement is coming up with the black keys cancelling their north american leg of the tour. They've been doing this tour in europe to some success, the international players tour, but it came as surprise to the ticket holders this tour was cancelled. They now have confirmation, the tour was supposed to kick off september 17th in oklahoma running through until november 12th but this is the statement from the band. Following the recent run of shows in the uk and europe, we have decided to make some changes to the north american leg of the international player's tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting intimate experience for both fans and the band. We will be announcing a revised set of dates very shortly. The surprise here, I think, was that there was no real announcement other than the confirmation. People were just seeing the tickets cancelled, the dates scrubbed from their website, and I mean you think of the black keys, this is a big band, sid. >> Sid: huge. >> Meredith: huge audience I mean, potentially an audience that has grown up as audiences do. But interesting, whenever a band starts to say we want a more intimate experience, that usually means smaller venues, ticket sales weren't great. This is opting out of the north american leg of the tour.

>> Sid: absolutely. And look, again, how much oxygen is left in the ticket buying space after what's going on currently with certain tours -- >> Meredith: sure. >> Sid: -- and you know the ones I'm talking about. This is not a small act. This is a very popular duo. And I was shocked to see this over the weekend. >> Meredith: yeah. >> Sid: absolutely shocked. >> Meredith: I was too. Another big name, bruce springsteen, know him? The boss? He's postponing a few of his shows coming up in prague and in milan. He says he's under doctor's direction to do so. Look, he's a 75-year-old man and still touring at this type of height and level. So my opinion of this is if he needs to take a day off, take a day off. But these are big, big shows with audiences that are being cancelled and postponed. >> Sid: if anyone deserves a break for whatever reason, it's the boss. >> Meredith: yeah, I agree with that. >> Sid: just for the energy he puts forth on born in the U.S. every night. That track alone. >> Meredith: yeah. >> Sid: you don't want to see it but he is human. He's not superman, despite what some people will tell you. Hopefully we see the boss back very, very soon. That is entertainment. Devo will be handling entertainment tomorrow from walt disney world resort. Coming up on "bt," we speak to ziya tong, the codirector of the documentary plastic people which dives into the impact on microplastics and human health. >> We're finding microplastics wherever we look in the human body. >> We know that humanity is getting sicker. I don't know if there's a direct connection or not, but it's something I want to find out. This is the [ bleep ] that I do for science, literally. I think everybody has microplastics in their body. >> Yes. So this fiber that we saw her polyester. >> Meredith: there is a look at the documentary plastic people, that delves into deep and far-reaching impacts of microplastics on the planet and humanity's toxic relationships to it. Joining us now is codirector and subject of the film -- I like that combination -- ziya tong. Welcome to "bt". >> It's great to be with you. >> Meredith: I'm a fan of your work. You've contributed in such an incredible way. But this -- a bit of a different

