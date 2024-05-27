CITY - Monday, May 27, 2024 - 06:00 a.m. (ET) - Segment #1

Start your free trial now. [ ] >> Reporter: a deadline looms for pro- palestinian protesters at the university of toronto to tear down this encampment. I am caryn ceolin at king's college circle, where protesters must leave by 8:00 am or face legal options. >> Tammie: police are investigating a body found in lake ontario near billy bishop airport yesterday afternoon. And peel regional police are set to share the results of a large, month-long auto theft investigation that thehe have called project odyssey. It is monday may the 27th. You are watching "bt". [ ] >> Tammie: we would like to acknowledge we are broadcasting live on the ancestral territories of the anishinaabe, the wendat, the haudenosaunee, and since 1805, the treaty lands of the mississauga's of the credit first nation. We would also like to acknowledge the many indigenous nations who called turtle island home. A live shot this morning from humber bay shores. Our beautiful skyline here in toronto. Good morning, happy monday to you. 601 here on breakfast television. I am tammie sutherland. Thank you for joining us this morning. Frank ferragine is off, in transit today heading down to florida, but in his stead is chief meteorologist, natasha ramsahai. Good morning. >> Reporter: good morning. Happy monday to you. I think we're all in the same colours today. >> Tammie: set -- >> Tammie: stephanie as well? We will see what happens with sid. >> Reporter: he better not be wearing that lavender. A. >> Tammie: or some orange. Today might be the day he Natasha: comes out in a purple suit. >> Natasha: he looks good all of the time. Whoever is stressing him is doing a great job. Current temperature, we have storms today, tammie. It is going to be a potential severe weather day today. It is 19 degrees and it's kind of a bit of a muggy feel in the air. There is the morning rain. Lightning through eastern ontario. Here is what to come this next round. And this should get here around nine, 10:00 am or so. And it looks like it will be heavy at times through the lunch hour. This is a time when kids, you don't want them out in the fields at this time because there will be a lightning risk with these storms around the lunch hour. And they should be out of here by the time the drive home rolls around. But we will see a few storms here to the north in to cottage country. And tomorrow morning is okay, but in the afternoon we are back to rain. The storms, as I mentioned, coming through around the lunch hour -- hour. Potentiaiay more severe through eastern ontario. Places like cornwall and kingston and ottawa. Watch for that. The greatest risk here is going to be the wind as well as the rain. Heavy rain and wind gust could be topping up here -- out near 90 kilometres per hour today. In the 23 will feel close to 30. So we cool down a little bit. Eighteen and 19 is much more pleasant as we head in to tuesday and wednesday. Good morning. Happy monday to you, stephanie henry. >> Stephanie: good morning. I was going to say, when you come in and fill in f f frankie, it's like the rain is on its way. >> Tracy: does. >> Natasha: I think I bring the sun sometime. >> Stephanie: sometimes. It's not every time. Yesterday I was sleeping, but the wind woke me up. Beating down my window this morning. >> I am really concerned, I don't want kids to be on the field between 10:00 am at 1:00 pm today. Right through the lunch hour. >> Stephanie: minted -- listen to auntie natasha. And listen to anti- stuff telling you about the drive. -- auntie stephanie. Things are definitely going off on a good note. A good foot, which is great. But volume is starting to build out of durham region where we have delays on the westbound 401 from the 412 to salem. This is lakeridge, where you can see it slows down and things pickck up on the 401 is you make your way toward scarborough and north york. Overall not a bad start to the morning as you make your way through avenue to bay view. But t t westbound 401 between

A solidarity gathering is set for this morning outside of an all-girls jewish school in north york after shots rang out there over the weekend. Police found multiple bullet holes in the window of the school at dufferin and finch on saturday morning. They are still searching for suspects. Prime minister justin trudeau tag mayor olivia chow and premier doug ford have all condemned the act, calling it anti-semitism. The rise and targeted incidents I get -- incidents against jewish people has prompted toronto and york police to expand their presence in certain areas. We are live at the school this morning. The one that was targeted this weekend, where you can see the police continue to maintain a presence there ahead of the return to the school week. Many supporters including mayor olivia chow will be in attendance for a solidarity gathering hosted by the u. Ja, set to start at 830 this morning. Toronto police myron demkiw is expected in attendance. Toronto police are investigating after a body was pulled from lake ontario near billy bissett -- billy bishop airport. It was discovered before 1:00 yesterday afternoon. Investigators have yet to identify the person or the circumstances surrounding the death. Police are looking into the discovery of a body at queen in portland. they got the call at 4:00 yesterdadaafternoon. The circumstances surrounding a person's death still not clear, they have yet to be identified. A woman h h serious injuries after she was stabbed outside of fairview mall. Police say it happened just before 1230 yesterday afternoon outside of one of the malls entrances at shepherd and don mills. The man allegedly responsible for the type -- attack is known through the victim. He was taken in to police custody. The exact relationship between the victim of the suspect is not clear. Toronto police are asking for your help in identifying a man wanted for sexual assault. It happened on may 5th at jane and wilson picked the menace -- allegedly sexually assaulting a woman inside a business in the area and took off in a white suv. He's described as 6 feet tall with short black hair and a short beard. Last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue pitch on the pants. Please also looking for two men suspected of a break and enter at broadview and queen they say this happened on april 28th and on may 12. They've released images of both suspects. The verses described as 5-foot nine to 511 with a medium build. The second is described as 6 feet tall with a thin build, moustache and a beard. Peel police are ready to unveil the result of another massive auto theft investigation is being called project odyssey. Peel police were one of seven services that were part of a summit earlier this year. To discuss innovative ways to combat auto theft. Investigators are expected to use today's announcement to share the latest results of their latest bust. The region police chief and brampton mayor patrick brown will be in attendance. That is set to start at nine this morning. Right now it is 611 here on "bt". Coming up, cyclist taking to the streets, highlighting what they describe as a significant safety disparity between toronto and scarborough.

More from the commu

