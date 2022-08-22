City of Madison, WI Launches New Investor Transparency Initiative Ahead of September 6th Bond Sale

New Investor Website www.madisonbonds.com Will Be Used to Attract More Municipal Bond Investors

MADISON, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 22, 2022 / The City of Madison, Wisconsin (The City) today announced a new investor outreach initiative aimed at attracting more investors to their municipal bond offerings. In advance of its upcoming bond sale, The City launched a new, open-access investor relations website which provides a single location for investors to access the data and documents that outline the credit features of the City's financing programs.

The new IR website is free to all investors at www.madisonbonds.com. It's powered by BondLink, a financial technology company that has set the standard for investor transparency across the $4 trillion municipal bond market. BondLink has also partnered with other Wisconsin issuers, including the State of Wisconsin, the City of Milwaukee, and WPPI Energy.

The City is currently planning its next issuance, which is expected to come to market on September 6, 2022. Information regarding the sale will be accessible on its new investor relations site. To remain on top of all debt-related events, documents, and news, including announcements about when we will be selling bonds, we encourage you to sign up for notifications.

"The City has always emphasized the importance of transparency," said David Schmiedicke, Finance Director. "Our new investor relations site will help further ensure we are giving investors the tools they need to make informed decisions surrounding the City's debt. One of the chief benefits of this site is that it's a singular, easily navigable place to stay on top of the City's financial condition, previous issuances, and upcoming financings."

"A strong investor relations program has always been a vital part of any bond financing, and in light of increasingly uncertain market conditions, this has become even more apparent," said Colin MacNaught, co-founder and CEO of BondLink. "We are excited to help the City of Madison, Wisconsin, grow its investor relations program and, in turn, give investors a user-friendly platform with pertinent information about the City they can leverage."

Academic research shows that better, more accessible disclosure can lead to lower bond yields for municipal issuers and lower trading costs for investors. Enhanced issuer transparency has also been a continued point of emphasis from market regulators.

About the City of Madison, WI

Consistently ranked one of the best places to live in America, Madison offers all the amenities of a large city without all the hassle. Not only is Madison the state capital, and home to the state flagship university, it is a thriving and growing city that invests in talent, research, jobs, and culture. Nestled between two lakes, with a total of five lakes within the city's vicinity, Madison is a naturally beautiful city with a variety of outdoor activities for every season. The city facilitates a range of cultural events year-round and takes advantage of its many parks for art, food, and musical festivals.

About BondLink

BondLink, a cloud-based investor relations and debt management platform for the municipal bond market, helps issuers engage more bond investors through transparency and actionable insights. Founded by CEO Colin MacNaught, who spent seven years issuing nearly $25 billion in bonds on behalf of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and CTO Carl Query, BondLink went live in 2016. BondLink provides its issuer clients with tools to manage their capital financing programs more efficiently while providing investors with the interim financial reports and data they need to close information gaps and make informed decisions through a single platform. BondLink clients issued more than $50 billion in bonds in 2021. The company is backed by top investors within the municipal bond market, including Intercontinental Exchange and Franklin Templeton. Headquartered in Boston, BondLink recently was named to the 2022 GovTech 100, marking its fourth consecutive appearance on the annual list. For more information, visit www.bondlink.com, and connect on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact for City of Madison, WI

David Schmiedicke

Finance Director

dschmiedicke@cityofmadison.com

608-267-8710

Media Contact for BondLink

Colin Jacob

BondLink

(617) 597-4900

bondlink@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: BondLink





