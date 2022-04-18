City’s new license plate cameras to be fully deployed in May. Could more be on the way?

Christopher Leach
The new Flock Safety Security System that’s meant to help reduce crime around Fayette County is expected to be fully implemented by the end of May, Police Chief Lawrence Weathers said in a press conference on Monday.

Nine cameras are currently in use and have already helped solve crimes, including cases of animal cruelty, domestic violence, burglary and stolen vehicles. 25 cameras are expected to be used in areas with high crime by the end of next month.

“We hope through the use of license plate readers, we will be able to solve crimes quicker and more efficiently,” Weathers said. “As a result, we hope to see a reduction in crime over time.”

The Flock security cameras are described as license plate readers that take still images of vehicles as they drive by. Weathers said those images are automatically checked against law enforcement databases to check for outstanding warrants or alerts and are subsequently stowed in the flock database for 30 days unless it’s a part of a criminal investigation.

One of the biggest concerns with the new technology is people’s right to privacy. Weathers reiterated multiple times that the cameras aren’t used for video surveillance and are simply license plate readers.

The American Civil Liberties Union and other groups have also raised questions about where the cameras will be located, specifically whether they will likely be placed disproportionately in minority neighborhoods.

The city has kept the locations where the cameras are posted confidential.

“When you’re in the public using public infrastructure, these cameras have every right to be there and people do not have the right to a particular kind of exemption from the license plate readers because they’re in public right of way,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

Weathers also said the cameras won’t be used to enforce traffic laws, as the technology doesn’t have that capability. Traffic violations also must be witnessed by a physical police officer in order for a citation to be issued, as required by state law.

Gorton said she’s already included a proposal for increased funding towards the cameras in her 2023 fiscal year budget. She said she would reveal the exact amount budgeted towards the cameras during a speech on Tuesday.

“As a council member and now as mayor, public safety has consistently been my top priority,” Gorton said. “It is always the top priority in my budgets and I have consistently increased funding for police, adding boots on the ground and ensuring they have the best equipment to do their jobs.”

The use of the cameras is intended to last for one year, although it’s possible Lexington police could extend that usage come the spring of 2023. Since it’s a national agency, Weathers said other departments have access to Lexington police’s Flock database, although it’s against policy to use flock evidence for personal reasons.

“Our officers are required to enter a reason for any search, and regular audits will be conducted by the public integrity unit to ensure that the policy is being followed,” Weathers said.

Weathers understands that keeping the location of the cameras confidential may encourage people to document them when they believe they’ve spotted a camera. Weathers hopes people don’t do that but said there’s nothing they can do to stop it.

“This is Lexington moving into the future and that’s what we have to do to keep up with some of the activities that we see,” Weather said.

