City leaders: transit tax may wait until 2023 + Inside Charlotte’s hospital trauma unit

Good afternoon, Charlotte! Hope you had a relaxing weekend. If you can, get outside today. The weather’s lovely.

Noteworthy: It’s National Pets Day! The Observer called out to readers on Twitter to share photos of their animal companions, and each submission is guaranteed to make you smile. It’s almost like the universe knew we needed a Monday mood booster. Bonus: 6 Charlotte dogs you should follow on Instagram.

Riders board the LYNX Blue Line in uptown in 2020. A massive transportation plan would expand the Blue Line another five miles to Ballantyne by 2041.

Charlotte is running out of time to get sales tax funding for its $13.5B transit plan on the ballot this year.

Officials have pushed for the sales tax in recent months, but have declined to outline a timeline for making the plan a reality. Now, residents may need to wait until 2023 to vote on this issue.

What’s at stake? Well, there’s a lot riding on the sales tax for Mecklenburg residents.

“The future of transit is dependent on a source of revenue,” Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt said. “And there is no large enough source of revenue except for the sales tax.”

The Observer’s Hannah Smoot has the story.

For health workers on the 11th floor of Carolinas Medical Center, seeing a child or teenager roll through the doors after being severely injured can be especially heart wrenching.

The region’s only Level 1 trauma center often treats victims of gunfire in Charlotte. In just the past month, shooting victims have included four kids under the age of 16 who landed in Atrium Health’s operating room — one of them died. And the unit has seen an upsurge recently in gun violence.

The Observer’s Kallie Cox tells the story of how youth end up inside these operating rooms.

Construction crews work on apartment buildings in Charlotte.

Be on the lookout for major news on affordable housing.

The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote tonight to spend the remainder of its Housing Trust Fund dollars, helping build 602 affordable housing units across five development sites, the Observer’s Lauren Lindstrom reported.

Story continues

For many years, the fund primarily was used to subsidize building low-income apartments, though more recently it’s also supported preserving existing affordable housing and for-sale projects to increase homeownership.

Over the past 20 years, the city has spent $210 million in bonds building and preserving about 10,800 affordable housing units.

Want to see where the city has spent money on housing? Check out this map.

And if you’re on the hunt for a starter home, consider the condo and townhouse market.

The Habit Burger Grill, based in California, plans to open about 15 stores in the Charlotte region, including two by the end of the year. The fast-casual chain’s The Santa Barbara Charburger is a menu favorite with two chargrilled beef patties, avocado, caramelized onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on grilled sourdough.

Foodie alert: The Habit Burger Grill will open two stores in the Charlotte area by the end of the year.

The California burger chain’s expansion plan includes opening up to 15 total locations around the city after pausing its moves during COVID.

What’s special about this burger joint is everything is cooked to order: no heating lamps, holding bins or microwaves involved. And if red meat isn’t your thing, you can enjoy grilled chicken or sushi-grade Ahi tuna, along with salads, milkshakes, tempura green beans, sweet potato and french fries, and onion rings.

The Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso has more on what to expect.

Get ready to party — D9 Brewing is hosting monthly block parties in Uptown Charlotte from April through June with live music, food trucks and pop-up shops.

The Uptown Live event series kicks off Thursday, April 21, from 5-9 p.m., at D9’s Uptown location.

More information here from CharlotteFive’s Heidi Finley.

---

That’s it for now. If you don’t already, subscribe to the Charlotte Observer here. If you’re already a subscriber (thanks!), download our iOS or Android app to get connected.

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com, and follow along on Twitter and Instagram to see more from us. Thanks for reading!

Did someone forward this newsletter to you? You can sign up here.