City leaders: transit tax may wait until 2023 + Inside Charlotte’s hospital trauma unit

Molly Weisner
·4 min read

Good afternoon, Charlotte! Hope you had a relaxing weekend. If you can, get outside today. The weather’s lovely.

Noteworthy: It’s National Pets Day! The Observer called out to readers on Twitter to share photos of their animal companions, and each submission is guaranteed to make you smile. It’s almost like the universe knew we needed a Monday mood booster. Bonus: 6 Charlotte dogs you should follow on Instagram.

1. ‘Future of transit’ in Mecklenburg delayed: Sales tax referendum unlikely this year

Charlotte is running out of time to get sales tax funding for its $13.5B transit plan on the ballot this year.

Officials have pushed for the sales tax in recent months, but have declined to outline a timeline for making the plan a reality. Now, residents may need to wait until 2023 to vote on this issue.

What’s at stake? Well, there’s a lot riding on the sales tax for Mecklenburg residents.

“The future of transit is dependent on a source of revenue,” Charlotte Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt said. “And there is no large enough source of revenue except for the sales tax.”

The Observer’s Hannah Smoot has the story.

2. Inside Charlotte’s top trauma unit: Young victims, lives shattered by guns

For health workers on the 11th floor of Carolinas Medical Center, seeing a child or teenager roll through the doors after being severely injured can be especially heart wrenching.

The region’s only Level 1 trauma center often treats victims of gunfire in Charlotte. In just the past month, shooting victims have included four kids under the age of 16 who landed in Atrium Health’s operating room — one of them died. And the unit has seen an upsurge recently in gun violence.

The Observer’s Kallie Cox tells the story of how youth end up inside these operating rooms.

3. Charlotte leaders meet tonight on affordable housing

Be on the lookout for major news on affordable housing.

The Charlotte City Council is expected to vote tonight to spend the remainder of its Housing Trust Fund dollars, helping build 602 affordable housing units across five development sites, the Observer’s Lauren Lindstrom reported.

For many years, the fund primarily was used to subsidize building low-income apartments, though more recently it’s also supported preserving existing affordable housing and for-sale projects to increase homeownership.

Over the past 20 years, the city has spent $210 million in bonds building and preserving about 10,800 affordable housing units.

4. After delays, California chargrilled burger chain returns to the Charlotte area

Foodie alert: The Habit Burger Grill will open two stores in the Charlotte area by the end of the year.

The California burger chain’s expansion plan includes opening up to 15 total locations around the city after pausing its moves during COVID.

What’s special about this burger joint is everything is cooked to order: no heating lamps, holding bins or microwaves involved. And if red meat isn’t your thing, you can enjoy grilled chicken or sushi-grade Ahi tuna, along with salads, milkshakes, tempura green beans, sweet potato and french fries, and onion rings.

The Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso has more on what to expect.

5. Mark your calendar: Join D9 Brewing for its new series of block parties

Get ready to party — D9 Brewing is hosting monthly block parties in Uptown Charlotte from April through June with live music, food trucks and pop-up shops.

The Uptown Live event series kicks off Thursday, April 21, from 5-9 p.m., at D9’s Uptown location.

More information here from CharlotteFive’s Heidi Finley.

