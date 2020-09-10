City joins forces with tech firm to provide free Wi-Fi to low-income families in 2 buildings

About 2,000 low income residents who live in two buildings in Toronto are now getting free internet access thanks to a partnership between the city and technology company Cisco Canada.

The buildings at 200 and 210 Woolner Avenue in Toronto's Rockcliffe-Smythe community are the first two locations to get free WiFi as part of a program called Digital Canopy.

By the end of 2020, the city and Cisco Canada officials say they hope to have set up free Wi-Fi hotspots in 25 locations. All locations will have free Wi-Fi for up to a year, which means the program has the potential to connect 6,600 units and about 13,000 Toronto residents. Bell Canada is the internet provider.

Wayne Cuervo, director of Cisco Canada's Toronto Innovation Centre, said the company is donating $1 million worth of technology and services. The money includes hardware and technological support.

Cisco Canada approached the city with the idea to address inequities made clear by the novel coronavirus, he said.

"The pandemic really exposed the gap between the people that have reliable and consistent Internet and those that don't," Cuervo said.

View photos CBC More

The closure of public spaces, including community centres and libraries, means people lost access to places and sources of Internet connectivity. Cisco Canada wanted to help in some way, he said.

Consistent, reliable internet access is key, company says

Cuervo said the idea for free Wi-Fi spots for low-income people, which was a grassroots initiative, quickly became a "passion project," he said.

"We're obviously very excited about connecting everyone to the internet, especially at a time like this when the pandemic elevated the disparity and some of the economic barriers that people face to consistent and reliable internet," Cuervo said.

"I think equitable access is something that needs to continue."

As for the two buildings involved in the launch of the program, they are within an area underserved by Internet access and availability, he said.

Cuervo said internet access "helps to level the playing field" in terms of advantages and disadvantages and is "one of the greatest enablers" in society today.

Free Wi-Fi is useful for students when it comes to online learning, employees when it comes to remote work, and families when it comes to accessing medical information and social supports, among other things, and staying connected with loved ones, he added.

View photos Fariha Husain More

Story continues