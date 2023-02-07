City of Iqaluit announces partial water shutdown; boil water advisory lifted
IQALUIT, Nunavut — The City of Iqaluit says water services have been restored after an emergency partial shutdown due to issues with the piped water system.
The city shut water services in parts of the city on Monday, saying it needed to fix a break in the system causing a sewer to back up into the legislative building.
The city had previously shut down all water service Saturday afternoon while crews repaired the water line near the Astro Hill complex.
Water service was restored to most residents on Saturday night, except for a medical boarding home near a water pipe still under repair.
Water was restored to the boarding home by Sunday afternoon as the city said crews were continuing to repair two leaks in the piped water system.
The city issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents on both piped and trucked water service, saying it would remain in effect pending tests by public health.
It announced Monday evening that the advisory was lifted city-wide.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2023.
