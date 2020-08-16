City investigating after employee accused of sexual harassment

The City of Ottawa is asking potential victims to come forward after social media posts accused an employee of sexual harassment.

The employee works for the city's recreation, culture and facilities services and is on investigatory leave, Dan Chenier, the city's general manager for recreation, cultural and facility services wrote in a memorandum to council Saturday.

"These allegations are extremely troubling and, as such, we have taken immediate action," he said.

The city wouldn't say if the allegations were made by an employee or a member of the public.

The social media posts allege that complaints about the employee were brought forward to a member of the city's management team, but that action wasn't taken, said Chenier.

He said the city has a comprehensive policy regarding violence and harassment in the workplace, including a complaint process, and it plans to investigate the allegations.

"We value the safety, rights, and dignity of all our employees. As such, we take such allegations very seriously."