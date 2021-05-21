‘City on a Hill’s Mark O’Brien Joins AMC Series ’61st Street’
EXCLUSIVE: Mark O’Brien is set to star in AMC’s upcoming series 61st Street. He joins Tosin Cole, Courtney B. Vance, Holt McCallany and Aunjanue Ellis in AMC’s courtroom drama series 61st Street, from BAFTA-winner Peter Moffat. The series executive produced by Michael B. Jordan and produced by AMC Studios.
Ordered as a two-season television event with eight episodes per season, 61st Street is slated to begin production next month in Chicago for a 2022 premiere. It reunites Ellis and Vance who co-star together on HBO’s Lovecraft Country.
The series follows Moses Johnson (Cole), a promising black high school athlete who is swept up into the infamously corrupt Chicago criminal justice system. Taken by the police as a supposed gang member, he finds himself in the eye of the storm as cops and prosecutors seek revenge for the death of an officer during a drug bust gone wrong. O’Brien plays, Logan, is a legacy Chicago police officer. When a murder occurs on the streets during a drug bust gone wrong, he’s forced to question his commitment to the department while examining his own morality.
O’Brien is coming off his breakout role in the Showtime series City on a Hill opposite Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge. The show just wrapped its second season. He can be seen next in Blue Bayou , opposite Justin Chon and Alicia Vikander. Focus will release the film on September 17, 2021. He also wrote and directed his first film The Righteous, which will have its World Premiere at Fantasia Festival in August 2021.
He is repped by UTA, Thruline Entertainment, The Characters Talent Agency, Narrative, and James Feldman.
