City Hall job losses feared as Mayor Sadiq Khan outlines first £38m of covid cutbacks

Job losses at City Hall are likely as the full impact of the pandemic on Sadiq Khan’s finances began to emerge today.

The Mayor signalled earlier this year that the Greater London Authority’s income was expected to fall by £493 million over 18 months due to less money being raised from council tax and business rates.

This afternoon he said the budget for the “core” GLA – namely, services provided directly from City Hall rather than by the “functional bodies” such as the Met police, London Fire Brigade and Transport for London – was due to fall from £640m to £602m for the next financial year.

The £38m shortfall will be met through savings of about £12m in “back office” costs, human resources and technology and the axing of about £27m of GLA schemes and funding programmes.

This is likely to mean the loss of some the 1,190 GLA staff posts to save on the annual £68.4m wage bill, though the Mayor will try to protect as many jobs as possible, the Standard has been told.

Pre-covid, about £164m was due to have been generated by council tax and business rate receipts but this has fallen to an estimated £126m due to residents falling in arrears and businesses failing as a result of the pandemic.

No details have emerged yet of which schemes face the axe, but the Mayor has pledged to save those which prioritise London’s recovery from the pandemic.

The draft plans will be scrutinised by the London Assembly next week. Further details are expected in the coming weeks outlining the extent of the impact on police and firefighter numbers, Tube and bus fares and council tax bills.

Mr Khan has already been told by the Government that annual fares must increase by at least one per cent above the RPI rate of inflation from January as a condition of Whitehall’s covid bail-outs of TfL.

In April the Mayor’s share of benchmark band-D bills increased by £11.56 to £332.07.

Next year’s City Hall budget includes a focus on the nine long-term “missions” that have been agreed by the London Recovery Board to enable a positive recovery from the pandemic.

These focus on helping Londoners into employment, improving mental health and wellbeing, tackling the climate and ecological emergencies, delivering enhanced public spaces and improving connectivity and digital skills.

Mr Khan said the cuts were also driven by the Government “introducing a new era of austerity cuts on public services in our city at the worst possible time”.

He said: “This budget is about helping the city recover from this terrible period. As well as support for the coming months, the budget is also a chance to reimagine our city and define our aspirations and priorities for the recovery effort.

“We must deliver a cleaner, greener and fairer city, which is more economically resilient and supports thriving neighbourhoods, with improved wellbeing and access to a strengthened healthcare system.”

In June, the Mayor agreed to take an immediate 10 per cent pay cut on his £152,734 annual salary - and to freeze the salaries of his 15 direct appointments and higher-paid GLA staff.

Susan Hall, leader of the GLA Conservatives, claimed the police and fire budgets faced £130m of cuts and said they should be protected as a priority.

“No Londoner wants to see our city’s stretched emergency services axed by Khan to protect his press office,” she said.

“If the Mayor is serious about helping the capital rebuild, then he must use his next budget to make City Hall deliver again.

"Despite the soaring price tag of Khan’s administration, little has been delivered. He’s built less than 17,000 affordable homes in four years, 21 major transport upgrades have been delayed or cancelled, and that’s not to mention the record levels of crime."