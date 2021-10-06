City GIS Coordinator Charles Brady, III named Technology Person of the Year

Technology has become an increasingly important part of our lives, perhaps especially in terms of public safety and communications.

The City of Ardmore prides itself on being innovative. As such, one City employee, Charles Brady III, who has served as the Graphic Information Systems (GIS) Coordinator since 2000, was recognized Tuesday by the Oklahoma Public Safety Conference as the Technology Person of the Year.

The Oklahoma Chapter of NENA (National Emergency Number Association) in conjunction with the Oklahoma Public Safety Conference, are excited to honor Charles for all of his hard work on the State level to bring this project further along. The Conference was held virtually as a result of an uptick in COVID-19 cases amid exposure concerns.

Brady was nominated by Shelley Dragg, Carter County 911 Coordinator for this prestigious award. Dragg said Brady has been instrumental in the development of 911 mapping and addressing statewide. “He has been instrumental in the development of new state mapping standards,” Dragg said. “I think everyone would agree that he is so worthy of this award and recognition.”

Brady’s work to improve 911 functionalities across the state will be the backbone to the implementation of NEXTGEN 911 in Oklahoma, according to Dragg. Brady has reportedly spent countless hours on development, training and education related to this project across the region.

