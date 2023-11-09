City gets money for new community centre

By Chad Feehan

Mount Pearl City council has voted to accept some $3.6 million in capital works funding from the province to towards construction of a new community centre.

Announced in July of 2021, the centre will be located at the Team Gushue Sports Complex on Arena Road and will include both indoor and outdoor facilities including a splash pad, ice rink, and a dedicated space for community groups.

The City consulted with community groups and the public in regards to the centre’s development.

In an e-mailed response, the City said a request-for-proposals will be issued in the coming weeks, and the final design, schedule, and budget will be dependent on the bids received, and will be subsequently evaluated.

The community centre will replace the current facility located on Park Place which is aging and lacking in certain amenities like air conditioning.

An additional $2,856,529 in capital works funding has been allocated towards developments on Holden Street.

The motion was carried unanimously.

