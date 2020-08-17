City gearing up to offer fall recreation programs in October

Following the launch of its recreation initiatives this summer, the City of Toronto is gearing up to offer fall recreation programs beginning in October.

Mayor John Tory told a city hall news conference on Monday that people can expect to see the return of many of their favourite programs, including swimming lessons, but with some limitations and safety measures in place aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Registration for recreation programs will take place Sept 12 to 16.

In a news release, the city says fall recreation programs will be modified to comply with public health guidelines and provincial restrictions.

The programs will run with reduced capacity to allow for physical distancing and to ensure that people can safely participate in indoor settings.

However, some programs won't be able to resume if they require the sharing of equipment or food supplies.