This city in Florida was just named one of the most romantic small towns in the U.S.

A Florida city was just named one of the most romantic small towns in the entire country.

New York Travel Guides recently released its “140 Most Romantic Small Towns in America” list, and St. Augustine in St. John’s County made the top three.

The city, which was founded in 1565, earned the no. 3 spot on the list because of its historic charm, according to the guide.

“Go for a stroll along buildings from the 1700s, explore hidden courtyards, and admire the town’s waterfront views, all while hearing the sound of horses walking on St. Augustine’s brick-paved streets,” the guide recommends. “In addition to that, the town boasts numerous attractions and tours. Whether you want to do a horse-drawn carriage ride, enjoy a cruise, or visit a distillery, you can experience a lot of romance in St. Augustine. In addition to that, the town has many romantic accommodations, including ones that overlook Matanzas Bay.”

Palm Beach was ranked no. 14, praised for its ocean views and fine accommodations.

“Those looking for a romantic place to stay can find plenty of incredible hotels in the town, such as The Breakers, which is a luxury 5-star hotel with elegant rooms and suites with magnificent ocean views,” the guide writes.

“From visiting the Flagler Museum to playing golf to doing a historic walking tour, there’s a lot to do in the town. Every year, the Palm Beach Food & Wine Festival takes place in the town, which is a festival during which one can enjoy incredible food.”

Three other Florida small towns made the list as well: Fernandina Beach north of Jacksonville (no. 58); Marathon in the Florida Keys (112); and Crystal River on the west coast (138).

The most romantic small town, according to the guide, is Carmel-by-the-Sea in California, followed by Sedona, Arizona.

