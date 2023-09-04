City, emergency management officials to answer your questions on Yellowknife return

Yellowknife residents leave the city on Highway 3, the only highway in or out of the community, after an evacuation order was given due to the proximity of a wildfire to the city. Essential workers began returning on Monday and the general public is allowed to return at noon on Wednesday. (Pat Kane/Reuters - image credit)

With Yellowknife residents allowed to return home beginning on Sept. 6 at noon, many questions around what services will be available remain.

Mayor Rebecca Alty; Sheila Bassi-Kellet, city manager; and Jay Boast, spokesperson for the territorial emergency management organization, will be on CBC's The Trailbreaker Tuesday morning to answer those questions.

Residents can call in from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at 780-468-7407 or email trailbreaker@cbc.ca.

We've compiled a Q + A where we've answered people's questions about the return so far. You can also send us your questions at webnorth@cbc.ca