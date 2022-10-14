City of Edmonton considering higher fines for winter parking ban violators

Graders clear residential streets with seasonal parking ban in effect. (David Bajer/CBC - image credit)

The City of Edmonton could soon have stiffer penalties for those who violate winter parking bans.

Administration has put forward a report for council's Community and Public Services Committee suggesting that the city should increase parking ban violation fines to $250.

Currently, cars parked on streets under a parking ban for snow and ice removal are subject to a $100 fine.

The report says there needs to be a greater deterrent, suggesting that a $250 fine and car tow could be the solution. The change would come through a bylaw amendment, in time for winter.

Ward Métis Coun. Ashley Salvador says when parked cars disrupt snow-clearing efforts, the process is slowed down throughout the entire city.

"It would help us ensure that we're able to do snow clearing in the most efficient and effective way possible to deter folks from continuing to park on the street," Salvador said.

Parking bans are used to clear parked vehicles from city streets to make it easier to clear snow and ice after a storm.

When signs present, or the road is listed as "in progress" on the city's online map, crews arrive to clear snow and vehicles must be removed from the road.

Crews use a sand/chip mix in intersections once the area has been bladed, and remove windrows from driveways and pedestrian crossings.

During the parking ban, drivers can park on a neighbour's property with permission, on any road cleared during Phase 1 where parking is allowed normally, and in alternative parking locations provided by the city.

The committee's report says "officers will issue warnings in advance of residential street blading to address low compliance rates, and then follow up to ticket and tow."

Salvador says last year, parked cars violating the ban was a common issue which disrupted the process.

"It creates inefficiencies in our ability as a city to deliver the snow clearing services that Edmontonians expect," she said.

Salvador says during council's snow and ice removal discussions this summer, increased fines and deterrents were brought up as a solution.

She says the fine increase is in line with other bylaws and hopes between clear signage, fair warning, and the $250 ticket and tow drivers will abide the bylaw.

Council is expected to discuss and possibly decide on the amendment on Oct. 25.