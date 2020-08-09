City-dwellers wanting to move out to a village are up 126% due to the pandemic

From Country Living

There has been a sharp increase in interest from city residents wanting to relocate to the countryside in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, estate agents have found.

Priorities of people living in the city are changing, with many desiring more outdoor space and having more flexibility to work from home, Rightmove said in a press release.

Enquiries about buying a home in a village jumped up by 126% in June and July compared to the same period last year, with the uplift in village enquiries most notable among people living in Liverpool, Edinburgh, Birmingham and London.

The number of inquiries from Liverpool residents looking for a village lifestyle has almost tripled (275%) compared with a year earlier, while there has been a 63% increase in inquiries about towns. The city is followed by Edinburgh, where village enquiries are up 205%, Birmingham (up 186%) and London (up 144%).

Some urban home owners may have benefited from strong house price growth over the years, making it possible to sell up and move out to the country, Rightmove said.

For many though, the move doesn't appear to be driven by desire to save money as average asking prices in villages are often more expensive than in cities.

The appeal seems to be living a quieter and slower way of life, as the top village destinations that city people are moving to are still within commutable distance to the city.

Miles Shipside of Rightmove said: "The lure of a new lifestyle, one that is quieter and has an abundance of beautiful countryside and more outdoor space, has led to more city dwellers choosing to become rural residents.

"The most popular village moves are still within the same region the home hunters are currently in, as it's likely they'll keep their current job but may have the flexibility to commute less often and set up their working space at home."

